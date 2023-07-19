Web3 Gaming Aggregator Earn Alliance Launches a New Version

News Report Business
by
Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 6:17 am Updated: Jul 19, 2023 at 6:17 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The largest web3 gaming aggregator and social platform, Earn Alliance, announced the launch of a new version of its social platform and launchpad. 

Among the other updates is the enhanced user interface, seamless wallet connection, and the possibility to connect multiple wallets.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

The largest web3 gaming aggregator and social platform, Earn Alliance, announced the launch of a new version of its social platform and launchpad.

Web3 Gaming Aggregator Earn Alliance Launches a New Version
Published: 19 July 2023, 6:17 am Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 6:17 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

The platform aims to empower the growth of connections between gamers and game developers. With its centralized hub, gamers can access numerous titles, updates, and content. Overall, there are over 2,000 web3 games, including Gods Unchained and Kingdom Story. The platform also features content feeds and reportedly enables game communities to grow by over 300% in less than an hour. 

So, the platform’s new version includes a game-centric launchpad called “Rocket Launcher”. In addition to the games, it features a content aggregator that showcases over 2,400 game Tweets, Twitter spaces, and Discord announcements. Rocket Launcher enables web3 enthusiasts and gamers to complete missions where players can earn game utility-backed NFTs.

Among the other updates is the enhanced user interface. According to the announcement, Game Directory, Rocket Launcher, and The Wall have been optimized to enable smoother navigation and easy content browsing. 

The platform now also features a seamless wallet connection. Earn Alliance uses ThirdWeb Wallet SDK to enable effortless integration. So, players can easily access minting features and have support for BNB Chain games. In addition, individuals can now connect multiple wallets. This feature simplifies the management of non-fungible tokens. 

“This is only the beginning. After all, it’s about making web3 gaming fun and enjoyable which will underpin the mass adoption of the next evolution of game economies, the new novel way of gaming. We will continue to build new features and tools that focus on creating real-life value for our users and game studios who believe in this space,” said the CEO of Earn Alliance, Joseph Cooper.

Earn Alliance celebrates the launch by offering two Welcome Bonuses to new community members. Individuals that create accounts and link their social media profiles will receive five $ALLY tokens. Then, users that mint Twitter badges will get five more $ALLY and 50 Power. Lastly, customers can collect the daily chest to earn ten $ALLY tokens. Individuals can participate in the initiative on the official website through July 31. 

Read related posts:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Celer Introduces cBridge Support for Linea Mainnet Integration
News Report Markets Technology
Celer Introduces cBridge Support for Linea Mainnet Integration
by Nik Asti July 19, 2023
Compromised Twitter Account of Shell Protocol Sparks Security Worries
News Report Markets Technology
Compromised Twitter Account of Shell Protocol Sparks Security Worries
by Nik Asti July 19, 2023
Crypto and Forex Trading Platform CEO is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for a $240M Fraud Scheme
News Report
Crypto and Forex Trading Platform CEO is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for a $240M Fraud Scheme
by Valeria Goncharenko July 19, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Web3 Gaming Aggregator Earn Alliance Launches a New Version
Web3 Gaming Aggregator Earn Alliance Launches a New Version
July 19, 2023
Celer Introduces cBridge Support for Linea Mainnet Integration
Celer Introduces cBridge Support for Linea Mainnet Integration
July 19, 2023
Compromised Twitter Account of Shell Protocol Sparks Security Worries
Compromised Twitter Account of Shell Protocol Sparks Security Worries
July 19, 2023
Crypto and Forex Trading Platform CEO is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for a $240M Fraud Scheme
Crypto and Forex Trading Platform CEO is Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for a $240M Fraud Scheme
July 19, 2023
Yuga Labs Fights for Intellectual Property: Demands $1.79M over Counterfeit BAYC NFTs
Yuga Labs Fights for Intellectual Property: Demands $1.79M over Counterfeit BAYC NFTs
July 19, 2023
👓 Most Read
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
July 18, 2023
Mustafa Suleyman Proposes an ACI Approach to Bridging the Gap Between Weak AI and AGI
Mustafa Suleyman Proposes an ACI Approach to Bridging the Gap Between Weak AI and AGI
July 18, 2023
DeepMind’s CEO Demis Hassabis Sets Sights on Achieving AGI Within 10 Years
DeepMind’s CEO Demis Hassabis Sets Sights on Achieving AGI Within 10 Years
July 14, 2023
GPT-4’s Leaked Details Shed Light on its Massive Scale and Impressive Architecture
GPT-4’s Leaked Details Shed Light on its Massive Scale and Impressive Architecture
July 11, 2023
OpenAI’s Code Interpreter Exposes Corrupt Transactions in a Romanian Local Municipality
OpenAI’s Code Interpreter Exposes Corrupt Transactions in a Romanian Local Municipality
July 10, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022