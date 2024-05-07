Markets News Report Technology
May 07, 2024

Meson Network Enables Crypto Miners To Obtain Tokens Via Mining. Airdrops And Buyback Programs Are Coming

Published: May 07, 2024 at 8:04 am Updated: May 07, 2024 at 8:05 am
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Meson Network enables crypto miners to start claiming MainNet tokens by engaging in mining activities, leveraging idle devices.

Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) platform facilitating the exchange of surplus bandwidth for tokens, Meson Network announced that now cryptocurrency miners are able to start claiming MainNet tokens by engaging in mining activities, leveraging idle devices.

Additionally, Meson Network highlighted its ongoing collaboration with the community and outlined plans for two upcoming initiatives that include enhancing airdrops for community members and implementing token buyback programs.

The option to claim MainNet tokens has become accessible following the completion of Meson Network’s testnet mapping and mainnet switch. Tokens can be claimed through the provided claim link by connecting an ETH Mainnet address using the Metamask wallet, as recommended by the project. With the new advancements, users are encouraged to transition to Meson Network Mainnet-1.0.

After the mainnet switch, the initial miner reward stands at 5%, with a yearly decrease of 0.5%. Additionally, in accordance with Meson Network’s mining rules, the Bandwidth score will not rise once the bandwidth surpasses 1500 Mb/s. As long as miners’ nodes remain online and stable, their credit will rise until reaching a maximum value of 10 million. Conversely, if nodes go offline, the credit will diminish until it reaches 0. The minimum storage required is 20GB.

Crypto Exchange OKX Lists Meson Network’s MSN Token 

Meson Network establishes a bandwidth marketplace leveraging blockchain protocol instead of labor-based sales methods. Its novel approach aggregates and monetizes idle bandwidth from long-tail users at a significantly reduced cost, laying the groundwork for decentralized storage, computation, and the expanding ecosystem of Web3 dApps. It advocates for an open exchange of bandwidth, offering a new approach to fulfill the evolving requirements of the widespread long-tail market.

Recently, Meson Network’s incentive and governance token MSN became available for trading on the cryptocurrency exchange OKX. This listing allows users to participate in trading with the MSN-USDT spot trading pair.

