Orbiter Finance Partners With Bitcoin Layer 2 Zulu Network And Deploys On Is Lwazi Testnet

Decentralized cross-rollup bridge Orbiter Finance has unveiled a strategic collaboration with the Bitcoin Layer 2 project Zulu Network.

As part of the collaboration, Orbiter Finance will offer secure, efficient, and decentralized data communication services, acting as a conduit to the Ethereum ecosystem for Zulu Network. Meanwhile, Zulu Network will facilitate the extension of Orbiter Finance’s services into the Bitcoin ecosystem, thereby expanding its reach to a broader international audience.

Additionally, under this partnership, Orbiter Finance was deployed on the Zulu Network’s testnet Lwazi. Since its launch in April, the Lwazi testnet has attracted nearly 700,000 users and registered over 4 million transactions. Recently, the network introduced the latest version of its testnet, Zulu Lwazi v3, offering users an intuitive operational experience.

Zulu Network is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 network, featuring a two-layer architecture, which comprises ZuluPrime and ZuluNexus as the primary and secondary layers, respectively, with the goal of augmenting the capacities of the Bitcoin blockchain.

ZuluPrime boasts EVM compatibility, catering to scaling and BitFi requirements, while ZuluNexus provides UTXO programmability, offering a distinctive solution to facilitate Bitcoin-native innovation, prioritizing affordability, speed, extensibility, and programmability. Additionally, the project’s innovations include decentralized bridge and Proof-of-Stake (PoS)/Proof-Of-Work (PoW) mining design.

Orbiter Finance Launches Ethereum Layer 2 Network Orbiter Vizing And Integrates With Transit Swap

Orbiter Finance represents a cross-rollup bridge designed for Ethereum native assets transfers, thus supporting Layer 2 infrastructure. It offers compatibility with a wide variety of networks, including Ethereum, zkSync Era, zkSync Lite, Linea, Mantle, Base, StarkNet, opBNB, Scroll, Arbitrum, Arbitrum Nova, Loopring, and Optimism, among others.

Recently, the platform has introduced its Ethereum Layer 2 network, powered by zero-knowledge technology, Orbiter Vizing, to enable users to transfer assets and data across various Layer 2 networks. Moreover, it has integrated with the cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Transit Swap to bolster cross-chain bridge support and streamline the trading experience for users.

