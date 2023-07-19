Starknet Introduces Appchains at EthCC for Improved Throughput and User Experience

Ecosystem News News Report Technology
Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 9:15 am
by Danil Myakin
In Brief

At EthCC in Paris today, StarkWare co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson unveiled Starknet appchains.

The appchains can implement features not yet available on Starknet’s public chain.

These features include fee market logic, consensus mechanism, and others.


During EthCC today, Eli Ben-Sasson, the co-founder of StarkWare, an Israeli software company behind the Ethereum layer-2 network Starknet, introduced Starknet Appchains.

These application-specific blockchains are designed to meet the unique requirements of individual applications in the Starknet ecosystem.

Developers and apps can create Starknet appchains in a permissionless and decentralized manner with the help of the Starknet Stack. The fundamental components of the Starknet Stack include STARK proofs, ensuring data integrity and privacy, the Cairo programming language (similar to Rust) developed by StarkWare for proving general computations, and native Account Abstraction.

According to StarkNet, apps that create a Starknet appchain can benefit from enhanced throughput and user experience. The appchains are customizable and can implement features that are not available on the public chain, including the ability to establish their own fee market logic, consensus mechanism and others.  The customizability of the appchains will give developers control over their app’s settings and blockchain parameters. 

The decentralization of the Starknet Stack

In a blog post, Starknet listed the Madara Sequencer as an example of how the Starknet Stack is becoming more decentralized. The project started in February 2023 and involves a community of 45 developers who have been working together to improve the Sequencer which is a vital part of the Starknet ecosystem.

The Madara Sequencer is is built on a technology called Substrate, which already has built-in mechanisms for collective decision-making. This means that the Sequencer doesn’t rely on a single authority or central power to make important choices.

Since the project began, the developers have made over 740 improvements and changes to the code, and more than 400 of those changes have been accepted and merged into the final product. These updates have made the Sequencer compatible with the public Starknet.

One of the important features of the Madara Sequencer is that it can adapt to different needs. For instance, it can adjust how it stores and manages pending transactions based on what works best for the situation. This flexibility makes it easier for the Sequencer to handle various scenarios and makes the overall system more efficient.

The second example is the LambdaClass, a venture studio that is working on building a Starknet Stack that will eventually include a prover, a sequencer, an execution engine, and a network explorer. These different components could be integrated with other components of the Starknet stack in the near future to increase the overall functionality and capabilities of the Starknet ecosystem.

“A decentralized stack makes the network more secure, resilient, transparent, scalable and innovative. No single point of failure, no dependency on a single entity, no black boxes and many more builders,” said Diego Oliva, CEO, Starknet Foundation

Apart from the essential core components, running an appchain requires additional important components and services, most of which are in production.

  • Block explorers: Starkscan, ViewBlock, Voyager, and LambdaClass’ Explorer (in development)
  • Indexers: Apibara, Checkpoint, TokenFlow
  • API services: Alchemy, Infura
  • Bridges: LayerSwap, Orbiter, StarkGate
  • Fiat on-ramps: Banxa, Ramp
  • Wallets: Argent, Braavos, Cartridge and Metamask’s Snap (coming Sep 2023)
  • Domain-specific application development framework: Dojo (gaming)

StarkWare will reveal more about the Starknet Stack on Friday at starknet.cc.

