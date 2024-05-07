Bitget Wallet Introduces GetDrop Airdrop Platform And Launches First Meme Coin Event With $130,000 Prize Pool

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitget Wallet launched GetDrop airdrop platform and initiated its first Meme Party, offering participants a token prize pool of $132,000.

Web3 wallet provider Bitget Wallet announced the launch of the GetDrop airdrop platform within its Earning Center and initiated its first event, Meme Party, which combines various tokens, including MANEKI Neko (MANEKI), Roost (ROOST), RichQUACK.com (QUACK), MOEW (MEOW), FOMO BULL CLUB (FOMO), Mumu the Bull (MUMU), TEH EPIK DUCK (EPIK), Apu Apustaja (APU), and CatGPT (CATGPT) offering participants a total token prize pool of $132,000.

From 10:00 UTC on May 7th to 10:00 on May 14th, users have the opportunity to join the event by registering at Bitget Wallet’s Earning Center and fulfilling tasks such as engaging on social media and conducting swap transactions.

Winners are selected via a random draw and are granted a token airdrop valued at $50 each. Interacting with various meme projects can enhance participant’s chances of winning. By completing all nine interactive tasks, participants have the potential to receive up to $450 in airdrop rewards.

GetDrop is the latest airdrop platform launched by Bitget Wallet. Its objective is to collaborate with promising and popular projects within the industry, offering airdrop incentives to engaged users of Bitget Wallet through dedicated activities.

🎉 Session 1 of #GetDrop is now live!



🎯 #BitgetWallet is hosting a FRENZY PARTY, showcasing 9 of the top trending #memecoins!



We can't wait to bring our community these exclusive rewards! Don't miss out on the fun!



📝 Simply make a swap to have a chance at winning part of our… pic.twitter.com/QyybsnoSuv — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) May 7, 2024

Bitget Wallet Airdrops Tokens And GASU Rewards Worth Of $5M To BWB Points Holders

Bitget Wallet serves as a multi-chain decentralized wallet, providing connectivity to more than 90 major blockchains. As a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, it ensures users can access optimal prices from DEXs. Furthermore, this cryptocurrency wallet offers the opportunity to explore an extensive array of premium cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Recently, Bitget Wallet disclosed its intention to allocate tokens and GASU rewards totaling $5 million to holders of BWB Points, its native currency, to express gratitude to users for their engagement and backing throughout the BWB Points airdrop event. Participants are invited to swap over 100 USDT for an opportunity to claim a share of the prize pool. The initiative is currently active and is slated to conclude at 18:00 UTC on May 13th.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson