May 07, 2024

Crypto Exchange Bybit Integrates Ethena Labs’ USDe As Collateral Asset, Enables BTC-USDe And ETH-USDe Trading Pairs

by
Published: May 07, 2024 at 10:37 am Updated: May 07, 2024 at 10:37 am

In Brief

Ethena Labs collaborated with Bybit to integrate USDe as a collateral asset for trading perpetual futures for all assets in Bybit’s UTA.

Crypto Exchange Bybit Integrates Ethena Labs' USDe As Collateral Asset, Enables BTC-USDe And ETH-USDe Trading Pairs

Company behind the USDe synthetic dollar protocol on the Ethereum network, Ethena Labs (ENA), unveiled a new collaboration with the cryptocurrency exchange Bybit. This partnership entails the integration of USDe as a collateral asset for trading perpetual futures for all assets in Bybit’s Unified Trading Account (UTA).

Additionally, the integration will introduce Bitcoin and Ethereum spot trading pairs paired with USDe. Moreover, USDe will be introduced on the exchange’s Earn platform, allowing users to utilize the synthetic dollar for Bybit launchpool farming. 

In addition to the integration, USDe held on Bybit, whether it remains unused in the user’s account or is employed as margin collateral, will earn 20x sats per USDe, in addition to potential yield from Bybit. Consequently, Bybit users will have the opportunity to take either long or short positions on cryptocurrency assets through perpetual futures, such as BTC or ETH, while potentially earning yield from the exchange and simultaneously receiving sats.

With the integration of USDe, Bybit users can now potentially accumulate value on their USDe collateral when margining perpetual futures on the platform. Earning a yield on the collateral asset enhances capital efficiency for users, allowing them to offset funding costs by merely holding the collateral, margining the position.

Ethena Labs Integrates Bitcoin As Backing Asset For USDe And Conducts Community Airdrop Of ENA Token

Ethena Labs focuses on the advancement of the USDe stablecoin, which functions on the Ethereum platform and is backed by derivatives. The strategy employed by USDe to maintain price stability involves “delta-neutral” hedging across both centralized and decentralized platforms. This stability approach is facilitated by combining a long-staked Ethereum (ETH) position with a short ETH position.

Recently, Ethena Labs incorporated Bitcoin as an asset backing for USDe subsequent to distributing its governance token, ENA, through a 750 million token airdrop, which represents 5% of its total supply of 15 billion to eligible recipients.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
