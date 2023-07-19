Celer Introduces cBridge Support for Linea Mainnet Integration

Published: Jul 19, 2023 at 5:00 am
Danil Myakin
In Brief

Celer has announced support for ConsenSys L2’s Linea network, enabling seamless transfers of BNB, BUSD, AVAX, and MATIC tokens. The company is also exploring the integration of its cross-chain messaging framework to empower developers in building innovative dApps across various blockchain networks.


Celer, a leading blockchain technology company, has unveiled its game-changing cBridge support for ConsenSys L2‘s Linea network. This groundbreaking integration allows for seamless token transfers and promotes interoperability within the blockchain ecosystem.

With the introduction of cBridge support, users can effortlessly move tokens between the Celer network and Linea’s mainnet. Supported tokens include BNB, BUSD, AVAX, and MATIC, expanding the range of assets that can be transferred seamlessly.

Celer initially pioneered token connections through its innovative xAsset model, which employs a secure locking and minting mechanism. This approach facilitates efficient and reliable token transfers between external chains and Linea’s mainnet.

Celer is actively exploring the integration of its cross-chain messaging framework, which empowers developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) with seamless cross-chain functionality on Linea. This framework offers a versatile messaging protocol that opens up exciting possibilities for innovative dApp development.

Celer and cBridge

The introduction of cBridge support marks a significant milestone for Linea’s network. It simplifies asset and token movement, fosters interoperability, and enhances the overall user experience. By enabling smooth token transfers, Celer contributes to the growth and adoption of Linea’s ecosystem.

Celer’s commitment to providing efficient and scalable solutions aligns with Linea’s vision of establishing a high-performance layer-two infrastructure. The collaboration between Celer and ConsenSys L2 aims to empower developers with the necessary tools to build innovative dApps and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology.

As discussions progress regarding the integration of Celer’s cross-chain messaging framework, Linea anticipates a more advanced development environment for cross-chain applications. This framework will enable developers to create sophisticated dApps with seamless communication and functionality across different blockchain networks.

The integration of cBridge support and ongoing discussions surrounding Celer’s cross-chain messaging framework exemplify the industry’s dedication to advancing interoperability and scalability solutions. Leveraging Celer’s technology, Linea strives to provide a robust infrastructure that facilitates the seamless flow of assets and enables the creation of cutting-edge decentralized applications.

  • ConsenSys is launching the alpha version of its Linea zkEVM rollup network on the mainnet today, which has already seen over 46 million transactions from 5.5 unique wallets during its successful testnet phase.

