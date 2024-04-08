TON Society Partners With HumanCode to Launch $5M Palm Scanning Initiative For Identity Verification On Blockchain

In Brief TON Society partnered with HumanCode to launch palm scanning initiative for TON users to verify human identity on the blockchain.

The TON Society, a community of hubs contributing to The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, partnered with the AI company HumanCode to launch a palm scanning initiative that will provide TON users with a tool to verify human identity on the blockchain while preserving their physical anonymity.

The initiative aims to address a persisting issue of bots on the web and safeguard the integrity of online environments.

Led by Dr. Dong Zhang, HumanCode introduces an innovative technology for palm scanning, providing a swift and precise method for authenticating real individuals. HumanCode’s technology is inclusive, recognizing a variety of skin tones to ensure accessibility for all users and functions on smartphones and web browsers.

Moreover, the TON Society will provide incentives totaling 1,000,000 TON, equivalent to over $5,000,000, to encourage community members to verify their identity. It aims to introduce Web3 identity features to the 900,000,000 monthly active users of the messaging application Telegram.

Rewards will be provided to the TON Society members who undergo the palm scanning process and confirm identity. Participation in the TON Society is open to everyone, and individuals are encouraged to join the initiative by linking wallets on the project’s website. The new initiative seeks to facilitate digital identity for 500,000,000 Telegram users over the next five years.

Telegram’s Blockchain Resurrects, TON Achieves Record Trading

Initially, the messaging application introduced the Telegram Open Network (TON) in 2020, raising $1.7 billion through a private sale in the same year. However, the project was later discontinued due to investigations by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In 2022, open-source developers rescued and rebranded the blockchain as The Open Network, which now operates with a fully functional mainnet.

Currently, TON is trading at $5.87, reflecting a more than 9% growth within the last 24 hours, surpassing its previous all-time high earlier today. This information is based on data sourced from CoinMarketCap.

