Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Solution NexeraID Partners With INATBA To Advance Digital Identity Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief NexeraID joined the INATBA and its Identity Working Group to advance digital identity development in collaboration with sector leaders.

Blockchain-based digital identity solution NexeraID joined the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA) and has become a member of its Identity Working Group, reinforcing its commitment to advancing digital identity in collaboration with sector leaders.

The INATBA provides a worldwide forum for supporters, developers, and users of blockchain technology to engage with regulators and policymakers. Within INATBA, the Identity Working Group serves as a platform for sharing ideas and expertise, bringing together individuals from the digital identity and blockchain sectors and researchers, governmental bodies, and international organizations.

By becoming a member of the Identity Working Group, NexeraID intends to utilize its resources to establish a secure and privacy-preserving digital identity system, pledging to uphold and advocate for the highest standards of ethical conduct, regulatory adherence, and technological proficiency.

Furthermore, through its collaboration with INATBA, NexeraID will offer its proficiency in blockchain solutions to help shape policies, standards, and practices that foster trust, privacy, and innovation across diverse sectors.

“As we embark on our journey as a member of INATBA, our aspirations are lofty. We are enthusiastic about participating in impactful discussions and partnerships that will establish novel benchmarks for digital identity and Web3 compliance,” said Rachid Ajaja, CEO and founder of NexeraID. “We’re looking forward to making contributions, gaining insights, and fostering constructive change alongside INATBA’s members. Together, our objective is to convert compliance obstacles into avenues for innovation, thus establishing a fresh paradigm for intelligent business practices in the Web3 realm,” he added.

NexeraID Spearheads Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Solutions with Focus on Privacy and Security

NexeraID is developing blockchain-based digital identity solutions with a particular emphasis on upholding privacy, security, and compliance with international regulations. The company provides individuals and organizations the tools to confidently and securely navigate the digital landscape.

The latest collaboration involving NexeraID aims to advance digital identity development through blockchain technology and invites stakeholders from diverse sectors to contribute to shaping a digital landscape that prioritizes accessibility, transparency, and security for everyone.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson