TOKEN2049 Dubai: Bringing You the Most Influential Thought-Leaders in the Crypto Space

In Brief TOKEN2049 Dubai, set to be held from April 18 to April 19, will bring together some of the most influential names in the Web3 space to speak on the event.

TOKEN2049, the leading crypto conference, will be held in Dubai from 18 to April 19. The event will bring together some of the most influential and established opinion leaders in the crypto space.

Here are some key speakers who will take the stage at TOKEN2049 Dubai.

Gavin Wood – Founder of Polkadot

A true pioneer in the blockchain space with a wealth of experience and expertise. He co-founded Ethereum alongside Vitalik Buterin and was heavily involved in developing its core technology. In fact, he authored the Ethereum Yellow Paper, which laid the foundation for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and smart contract functionality. In 2016, he decided to channel his vision for a more interconnected blockchain ecosystem and founded Parity Technologies. It was within Parity Technologies that Gavin conceptualized and brought forth his brainchild, Polkadot. With Polkadot, Gavin envisions a future where different blockchains can seamlessly communicate and interact with each other. This interoperability opens up a world of possibilities, such as cross-chain asset transfers, decentralized applications (dApps), and even the creation of new blockchains optimized for specific use cases.

At TOKEN2049 Dubai, Gavin will be speaking about “Polkadot’s Future: The Big Jam” on the M2 Main Stage on Thursday, April 18, from 6:00 PM – 6:20 PM (GMT+4).

Roger Ver – Founder of Bitcoin.com

Roger Ver, also known as “Bitcoin Jesus,” is a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency industry and was one of the early investors and promoters of Bitcoin. He founded Bitcoin.com, which provides various resources and services related to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Ver’s involvement in the cryptocurrency space dates back to the early days of Bitcoin. He advocated for Bitcoin’s use as a decentralized digital currency and made significant contributions to its adoption and development. Ver has been involved in numerous crypto and blockchain projects, including investments in companies like Kraken, purse.io, Blockchain.com, bitcoinstore.com, and Ripple.

At the event, Roger Ver will speak about “Crypto and the Pursuit of Freedom” from 12:15 PM to 12:35 PM (GMT+4) on Friday, April 19, on the M2 Main Stage.

Paolo Ardoino – CEO of Tether

Paolo Ardoino is the CEO of Tether, the largest stablecoin in the industry by market cap. Ardoino is known for his significant contributions to the cryptocurrency field and has nearly a decade of experience in the Web3 world. Before becoming the CEO of Tether, Ardoino worked as a computer programmer and served as a senior software developer at Tether’s sister company, Bitfinex, in 2014. Under Ardoino’s leadership, Tether continues to play a prominent role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Ardoino will participate in several sessions at the event:

“The Global Stablecoin Market and the State of Tether” – from 9:30 AM – 9:50 AM (GMT+4) on Thursday, April 18, on ZEEBU STAGE

“Stablecoins, Digital Money, and the Future of Payments” – from 5:20 PM – 6:00 PM (GMT+4) on Thursday, April 18, at M2 MAIN STAGE

A keynote announcement – from 3:20 PM – 3:40 PM (GMT+4) on Friday, April 19, on M2 MAIN STAGE

Illia Polosukhin – Co-founder of Near Protocol

Before co-founding Near Protocol, Illia made significant strides in AI. He served as a research scientist at Google, focusing on developing state-of-the-art machine learning models and systems. As the co-founder of Near, he has been instrumental in establishing a platform that prioritizes scalability, developer-friendly tools, and user experience.

Furthermore, his leadership has propelled Near Protocol to secure strategic partnerships and drive adoption, positioning it as a formidable contender in the competitive blockchain ecosystem.

Illia will participate in the following sessions at the event:

“AI x Web3: Pioneering Decentralized Intelligence” – from 10:55 AM – 11:35 AM (GMT+4), on Thursday, April 18, on M2 MAIN STAGE

“The Case for User-Owned AI,” – from 5:40 PM – 6:00 PM (GMT+4), on Friday, April 19, on ZEEBU STAGE

Emin Gün Sirer – CEO of Ava Labs

With a background in computer science and distributed systems, Emin has a deep understanding of the technical intricacies that underpin blockchain protocols. Before his role at Ava Labs, Emin made a name for himself as a professor at Cornell University, where he spearheaded groundbreaking research in blockchain technology. His notable achievements include the creation of the Bitcoin-NG protocol, which addresses scalability issues in blockchain networks by optimizing block generation and transaction processing.

In 2020, Emin Gün Sirer stepped into the role of CEO at Ava Labs, the driving force behind the Avalanche blockchain platform. Under his leadership, Ava Labs has gained significant traction in the industry, offering solutions that tackle scalability, decentralization, and security challenges.

Emin will speak on “Building Blockchains Revisited: New Approaches and Innovations” from 11:35 AM to 12:15 PM (GMT+4) on Thursday, April 18, on the M2 Main Stage.

Sandy Peng – Co-founder of Scroll

Sandy Peng is a co-founder of Scroll, a company at the forefront of zero-knowledge research in the blockchain space. As an integral part of Scroll’s leadership team, she has been instrumental in shaping the development and adoption of the platform’s layer two scaling solutions for Web3. Advocating for a deliberate and sustainable approach, Peng emphasizes the significance of “slow and steady” progress in building Web3.

With a rich background in research, business development, and project strategy, Peng brings a wealth of experience to her role at Scroll. Her contributions as a co-founder of Scroll exemplify her dedication to pioneering advancements in Web3 and zero-knowledge technologies; positioning Scroll as a key player in the evolving blockchain ecosystem.

At the event, Sandy Peng will speak about “Building a Unified Ethereum through Scaling” from 4:00 PM – 4:40 PM (GMT+4) on Thursday, April 18, on the M2 Main Stage.

Pavel Durov – CEO of Telegram

Durov is an entrepreneur known for founding the popular Telegram Messenger. Today, he is recognized as the visionary behind Telegram’s success and its commitment to privacy and encryption. Telegram has gained popularity worldwide and currently has over 700 million users. Durov’s net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion.

Pavel Durov will make an announcement on the event from 3:20 PM to 3:40 PM (GMT+4), on Friday, April 19, on M2 Main Stage.

Bryan Johnson – Founder of Blueprint

Bryan Johnson is an innovative entrepreneur and investor known for his contributions to the tech industry and the field of neuroscience. Johnson founded a company named Kernel, which focuses on expanding human intelligence and cognitive ability through brain-computer interfaces. Additionally, he is the founder of OS Fund, which supports entrepreneurs who are working on groundbreaking advancements in science and technology. Johnson also founded Blueprint, an investment firm that helps startups achieve their business goals by providing them with capital, guidance, and resources. His ventures in the tech industry and neuroscience have earned him numerous accolades, including being named to Forbes’ Midas List of Top Tech Investors in 2018.

Bryan’s sessions at the event include a panelist on “Don’t Die Network State: Bryan Johnson & Balaji Srinivasan” from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM (GMT+4) on Thursday, April 18, on the M2 Main Stage.

For updates on the latest speakers and event schedule, visit the official website.

