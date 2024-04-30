Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Galxe rolled out Galxe Passport V2 with new features including private data vault, facial re-verification, and time-stamped verification.

Web3 infrastructure provider Galxe rolled out Galxe Passport V2. The Galxe Passport represents a user’s identity for Web3, storing their sensitive data to facilitate a safe experience while prioritizing privacy. The release of the second version is intended to bring the functionality of Passport to a new level by unveiling features such as Private Data Vault, integrating facial re-verification, and implementing time-stamped verification.

The Private Data Vault is a platform that enables keeping and organizing individuals’ encrypted identity commitments along with signed credentials. Moreover, it guarantees seamless entry to Passports across different protocols and platforms.

Furthermore, with Galxe Passport V2, projects can now integrate facial re-authentication into KYC procedures. This addition is intended to eliminate instances of incorrect KYC verifications, specifically addressing concerns regarding community members who acquired an SBT on Galxe Passport using fraudulent documents.

Meanwhile, the new timestamped verification feature records the timestamp for each verification of users’ selfies. Moreover, it equips projects with a comprehensive tool for users’ authenticity evaluation, thereby improving the integrity of verification procedures.

Introducing Galxe Passport V2. Your universal identity for Web3 just got enhanced with the following upgrades:



→ Private Data Vault

→ Facial Re-Verification

→ Timestamped Verification



Read more 👉https://t.co/RlXuGdfpNX pic.twitter.com/b2knIZP1qo — Galxe Passport (@GalxePassport) April 30, 2024

The new version marks an integration between Galxe Passport and Galxe Identity Protocol, extending the robust security features to 919,000 Passport Holders.

During the transition between the first and second passport versions, new users will be directly onboarded into the V2, while existing community members will be automatically migrated, granting them free access to advanced security measures as well as improved privacy features.

Galxe Unveils GAL Staking Feature For Enhanced User Rewards On Galxe Earn Platform

Galxe provides smooth Web3 experiences by integrating blockchain, modular AI, and digital identity. It is powered by an Identity protocol that functions as a foundational layer for managing digital identity.

Recently, the network has unveiled GAL Staking, a novel feature crafted for users to gain rewards with Galxe Earn, a platform for precision-targeted airdrops. This feature allows users to leverage staked GAL tokens to partake in airdrops facilitated by Galxe Earn.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson