Markets News Report Technology
April 30, 2024

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Lightning Network For Faster And More Cost-Effective Transactions

by
Published: April 30, 2024 at 10:59 am Updated: April 30, 2024 at 10:59 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 30, 2024 at 10:59 am

In Brief

Coinbase added support for Bitcoin Lightning Network providing a quicker and more cost-effective method for conducting Bitcoin transactions.

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support For Bitcoin Lightning Network For Faster And Cost-Effective Transactions

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced it has added support for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, a Layer 2 solution developed atop Bitcoin. This addition offers users a quicker and more cost-effective method for conducting transactions, including sending, receiving, or paying Bitcoin directly from their accounts.

In the past, Bitcoin transfers through Coinbase were handled on-chain, resulting in transaction times ranging from 10 minutes to two hours. Additionally, users often encountered elevated fees, especially during network congestion.

On Coinbase, Lightning Network transactions will be limited to sending only and entail a processing fee of 0.1%. These transactions are expected to be processed within seconds. Initially, Coinbase users will have a withdrawal limit of $2,000, resulting in a maximum withdrawal fee of $2. While this fee is higher than the average for Ethereum Layer 2 transactions, it is lower than fees incurred on the Bitcoin blockchain.

In a blog post, the Coinbase team emphasized its ongoing support for the Bitcoin ecosystem since its inception, including various investments through Coinbase Ventures. The decision to add support for Lightning Network aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing the cryptocurrency ecosystem, offering increased utility to Coinbase customers.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong hinted at potential support for the Lightning Network in April 2023. Subsequently, in September 2023, the exchange officially announced its plans to integrate the Bitcoin Layer 2 solution. 

This recent integration follows similar moves by some of Coinbase prominent competitors. Bitfinex became the first major cryptocurrency exchange to offer Lightning Network support in 2019. OKX followed suit with Lightning Network support in 2021, followed by Kraken in 2022. Binance completed its Lightning Network integration in July 2023.

What Is Lightning Network?

Introduced in 2017, the Lightning Network operates as a Layer 2 protocol built atop the Bitcoin blockchain. Its primary aim is to tackle scalability concerns by employing bi-directional payment channels. These channels facilitate nearly instantaneous transactions with minimal fees conducted off-chain, thereby avoiding immediate settlement on the base layer of the blockchain.

On the Lightning Network, fees consist of two components: a flat-rate base fee, which can be as low as one satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, equivalent to less than $0.01, and a liquidity provider fee or fee rate, calculated as a percentage based on the payment’s value. Node operators within the network can set their fees at different levels to account for the liquidity they commit to the network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

From 32 ETH to 1 Million Validators: Lido Finance’s Role in Democratising Ethereum Staking

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 30, 2024

South Korea’s Crypto Market Faces Stricter Oversight as New Regulations Target Non-Compliant Exchanges and Illicit Activities

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 30, 2024

BNB Chain Unveils Second Season Of Airdrop Alliance Program, Partners With Seven New Projects For Community Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

BNB Chain Unveils Second Season Of Airdrop Alliance Program, Partners With Seven New Projects For Community Rewards

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

dWallet Network Integrates Monad To Enhance It With Native Multi-chain DeFi Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

Animoca Brands Teams Up With Darewise To Launch Opal Bitcoin Project, Expanding Into Bitcoin Realm

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More

Samourai Wallet Founders Accused of Facilitating $2B in Darknet Deals

The apprehension of the Samourai Wallet founders represents a notable setback for the industry, underscoring the persistent ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3
News Report Technology
Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3
by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024
From 32 ETH to 1 Million Validators: Lido Finance’s Role in Democratising Ethereum Staking
Software Stories and Reviews Technology
From 32 ETH to 1 Million Validators: Lido Finance’s Role in Democratising Ethereum Staking
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 30, 2024
South Korea’s Crypto Market Faces Stricter Oversight as New Regulations Target Non-Compliant Exchanges and Illicit Activities
Business Security Wiki Stories and Reviews Technology
South Korea’s Crypto Market Faces Stricter Oversight as New Regulations Target Non-Compliant Exchanges and Illicit Activities
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 30, 2024
BNB Chain Unveils Second Season Of Airdrop Alliance Program, Partners With Seven New Projects For Community Rewards
Markets News Report Technology
BNB Chain Unveils Second Season Of Airdrop Alliance Program, Partners With Seven New Projects For Community Rewards
by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.