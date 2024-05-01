Markets News Report Technology
May 01, 2024

Bitcoin Price Drops Ahead Of Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Decision Announcement, Analysts Warn Of Potential Market Shift

Published: May 01, 2024
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Bitcoin witnessed a sharp decrease, reaching as low as $56,940, marking a decline of over 9.30% within the past 24 hours.

Price of the decentralized cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed a sharp decrease, reaching as low as $56,940, marking a decline of over 9.30% within the past 24 hours, as per the data sourced from CoinMarketCap. This decline is attributed to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming announcement by the United States Federal Reserve regarding potential adjustments to interest rates. The announcement is scheduled to take place during the conference slated for 2 PM ET later today.

Traders are anticipating a significant shift in the stock market amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may opt to maintain higher interest rates for an extended duration. There is speculation that interest rates will remain unchanged, given that inflation levels have not sufficiently decreased. Nevertheless, there is some optimism that rates could potentially be lowered in the future.

With an increasing number of financial institutions participating in the market via various spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Bitcoin’s sensitivity to interest rate decisions increases.

The broader cryptocurrency market has also experienced a downturn. With Bitcoin dropping, altcoins followed suit, witnessing a general decline, including PYTH, falling 10.25% in the last 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.494, BAKE, experiencing an 11.74% decline in the last 24 hours and now priced at $0.2195, JTO, down by 10.1% in the last 24 hours and currently quoted at $2.875, DOGE, witnessing an 11.5% decrease in the last 24 hours and currently priced at $0.126, NEAR, falling 12.77% in the last 24 hours and is now quoted at $5.92 among others. 

Bitcoin Faces Potential End To Seven-Month Bull Streak, Peter Brandt Forecasts Market Downturn

The recent downturn in price marks the potential conclusion of a seven-month streak during which Bitcoin consistently closed each month at a higher value than its initial starting point. This trend, which has been ongoing since August, is now at risk of ending with the possibility of recording its first monthly loss.

Peter Brandt, a senior chart analyst and founder of Factor Trading, who accurately forecasted the Bitcoin crash in 2018, has recently published an article suggesting that the Bitcoin bull market might have reached its peak and anticipates a potential price decline of nearly 50%. 

The analyst highlighted a 25% probability that Bitcoin’s ongoing bull cycle has concluded following its peak of around $73,000 in March. He envisions Bitcoin prices retracing back to their 2021 lows, surpassing $30,000, representing a decline of approximately 50% from current levels.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
