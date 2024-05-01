PlayFi Integrates MultiversX For Plug-And-Play Web3 Gaming Experience

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief zkEVM blockchain PlayFi integrated with a smart contract platform MultiversX for incorporation of a Web3 stack.

zkEVM blockchain platform PlayFi integrated with non-EVM blockchain platform MultiversX to incorporate a toolset for gaming experiences.

PlayFi is developing an infrastructure utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) machine learning models with the goal of linking games to experiences enabled by blockchain technology.

This functionality allows players to engage with new and optional on-chain modes overlaid on existing ones, ultimately enriching the experience without interrupting gameplay. Such an approach is commonly utilized in predictive markets, peer-to-peer competitions, cryptocurrency marketplaces, and esports environments. At present, PlayFi is running on testnet.

By utilizing the tool sets provided by the project, developers gain the capability to build gaming applications that seamlessly integrate with platforms serving large audiences.

The forthcoming collaboration will grant MultiversX the opportunity to utilize the PlayBase network, facilitating the storage of data derived from blockchain-driven games and sovereign chains. Meanwhile, PlayFi will develop the tailored oracles that are compatible with the MultiversX infrastructure. This initiative will empower any user within the MultiversX blockchain ecosystem to access PlayBase data, thereby enriching gaming experiences.

The enhanced acceptance of blockchain primitives can be achieved through the implementation of a plug-and-play module approach. Augmenting existing experiences with Web3 technologies can lead to further improvements and enrichments.

Mainstream acceptance of blockchain primitives can be greatly shifted w/ a plug and play module approach.



Using Web3 tech as an extension to improve & enrich current experiences; *not radically replace*.@PlayFiGaming builds towards that on #MultiversX🔥https://t.co/gURMNSxsKS — MultiversX (@MultiversX) April 30, 2024

MultiversX Partners With Tencent Cloud To Launch Node Hosting Service

MultiversX is a scalable smart contract platform with the aim of fostering an ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and cryptocurrencies. To fulfill this goal, MultiversX employs adaptive state sharding, a method that partitions the blockchain’s infrastructure to accommodate increased transaction volume and application diversity, alongside employing a secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Recently, MultiversX has collaborated with the cloud company Tencent Cloud to introduce a blockchain infrastructure solution tailored for MultiversX – a 1-click node hosting service designed to streamline market access and utility. The new solution effectively reduces the barriers associated with deploying and overseeing MultiversX blockchain infrastructure nodes.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson