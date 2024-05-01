Business News Report Technology
May 01, 2024

PlayFi Integrates MultiversX For Plug-And-Play Web3 Gaming Experience

by
Published: May 01, 2024 at 3:24 am Updated: May 01, 2024 at 3:24 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 01, 2024 at 3:24 am

In Brief

zkEVM blockchain PlayFi integrated with a smart contract platform MultiversX for incorporation of a Web3 stack.

PlayFi Integrates MultiversX For Plug-And-Play Web3 Gaming Experience

zkEVM blockchain platform PlayFi integrated with non-EVM blockchain platform MultiversX to incorporate a toolset for gaming experiences.

PlayFi is developing an infrastructure utilizing zero-knowledge (ZK) machine learning models with the goal of linking games to experiences enabled by blockchain technology. 

This functionality allows players to engage with new and optional on-chain modes overlaid on existing ones, ultimately enriching the experience without interrupting gameplay. Such an approach is commonly utilized in predictive markets, peer-to-peer competitions, cryptocurrency marketplaces, and esports environments. At present, PlayFi is running on testnet.

By utilizing the tool sets provided by the project, developers gain the capability to build gaming applications that seamlessly integrate with platforms serving large audiences.

The forthcoming collaboration will grant MultiversX the opportunity to utilize the PlayBase network, facilitating the storage of data derived from blockchain-driven games and sovereign chains. Meanwhile, PlayFi will develop the tailored oracles that are compatible with the MultiversX infrastructure. This initiative will empower any user within the MultiversX blockchain ecosystem to access PlayBase data, thereby enriching gaming experiences.

The enhanced acceptance of blockchain primitives can be achieved through the implementation of a plug-and-play module approach. Augmenting existing experiences with Web3 technologies can lead to further improvements and enrichments.

MultiversX Partners With Tencent Cloud To Launch Node Hosting Service

MultiversX is a scalable smart contract platform with the aim of fostering an ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and cryptocurrencies. To fulfill this goal, MultiversX employs adaptive state sharding, a method that partitions the blockchain’s infrastructure to accommodate increased transaction volume and application diversity, alongside employing a secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Recently, MultiversX has collaborated with the cloud company Tencent Cloud to introduce a blockchain infrastructure solution tailored for MultiversX – a 1-click node hosting service designed to streamline market access and utility. The new solution effectively reduces the barriers associated with deploying and overseeing MultiversX blockchain infrastructure nodes.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Inside Estée Lauder’s New AI Innovation Lab: A Closer Look at How Generative AI Is Transforming Beauty Brands

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 01, 2024

Chainlink And Rapid Addition Collaborate To Develop CCIP-Based Blockchain Adapter

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

BitSmiley Launches Alphanet V1, Debuts On Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitlayer

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

April 2024 Sees Historic Low in Hacks and Scams, CertiK Reports 141% Decrease from March

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 01, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Chainlink And Rapid Addition Collaborate To Develop CCIP-Based Blockchain Adapter

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

BitSmiley Launches Alphanet V1, Debuts On Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitlayer

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Bitcoin Price Drops Ahead Of Federal Reserve’s Interest Rate Decision Announcement, Analysts Warn Of Potential Market Shift

by Alisa Davidson
May 01, 2024

Galxe Introduces Passport V2 With Enhanced Privacy And Verification Tools For Web3

by Alisa Davidson
April 30, 2024

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More

Samourai Wallet Founders Accused of Facilitating $2B in Darknet Deals

The apprehension of the Samourai Wallet founders represents a notable setback for the industry, underscoring the persistent ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
The AI Renaissance in Game Development in 2024
AI Wiki Metaverse Wiki Education Markets Software Technology
The AI Renaissance in Game Development in 2024
by Zhauhazyn Shaden
May 1, 2024
Inside Estée Lauder’s New AI Innovation Lab: A Closer Look at How Generative AI Is Transforming Beauty Brands
Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Inside Estée Lauder’s New AI Innovation Lab: A Closer Look at How Generative AI Is Transforming Beauty Brands
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 1, 2024
Chainlink And Rapid Addition Collaborate To Develop CCIP-Based Blockchain Adapter
Business News Report Technology
Chainlink And Rapid Addition Collaborate To Develop CCIP-Based Blockchain Adapter
by Alisa Davidson
May 1, 2024
BitSmiley Launches Alphanet V1, Debuts On Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitlayer
News Report Technology
BitSmiley Launches Alphanet V1, Debuts On Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Bitlayer
by Alisa Davidson
May 1, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.