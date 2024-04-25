Business News Report Technology
April 25, 2024

Subsquid Partners With Neon EVM To Expand Into Solana Blockchain And Empower DApp Developers

by
Published: April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am Updated: April 25, 2024 at 7:19 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 25, 2024 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Web3 data lake and query engine, Subsquid will collaborate with Neon EVM to offer its dApp developers access to Neon EVM’s on-chain data.

Subsquid Partners With Neon EVM To Expand Into Solana Blockchain And Empower DApp Developers

Web3 data lake and query engine, Subsquid announced its upcoming collaboration with Neon EVM, an on-chain solution introducing native EVM to the Solana network. This partnership aims to offer Subsquid’s decentralized application (dApp) developers enhanced accessibility to Neon EVM’s on-chain data, representing the initial phase of the project’s expansion on the Solana blockchain.

As a part of the collaboration, Subsquid will integrate on-chain data sourced from Neon EVM into its decentralized data lake, which is secured by zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. This integration aims to facilitate the access to existing data for developers building dApps on the Neon platform.

Neon EVM operates as an Ethereum-compatible environment and is implemented as a smart contract within the Solana network. It provides Ethereum solutions such as infrastructure and tools, signatures and accounts, as well as ERC-20 token standards, aiming to alleviate issues like lengthy waiting times, high gas fees, and limited liquidity. Moreover, operating on the Solana network enables it to alleviate these constraints markedly.

What Is Subsquid?

Subsquid serves as a decentralized data lake and query engine, presenting an alternative solution to centralized infrastructure companies such as Application Programming Interface (API) service providers. It delivers analytics, blockchain indexing, and application development capabilities. For builders, it provides cost-effective access to on-chain data sourced from more than 100 blockchains. Subsquid is integrated into a broad ecosystem of developer tools native to both Web2 and Web3 environments.

The project’s current partners encompass Enjin, Manta Network, and Parity. The network extends its support to Ethereum and its Layer 2 solutions, as well as substrate, which includes Kusama and Polkadot.

The expansion to the Solana network represents a significant milestone on Subsquid’s roadmap for the first part of 2024. In addition to this achievement, the platform further intends to debut its mainnet later this year, along with extending support for Cosmos and implementing permissionless dataset submission.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024

Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

TON Foundation To Airdrop TON Worth Of $600,000 To NFT Traders And Holders

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

TON Foundation To Airdrop TON Worth Of $600,000 To NFT Traders And Holders

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

BNB Chain To Integrate Native Staking On BNB Smart Chain Post Beacon Chain Sunset

by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects
Markets News Report Technology
ZetaChain Allocates 5% Of Total Token Supply For Ecosystem Growth, Reserves 1% For Bitcoin Projects
by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024
AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends
Markets Stories and Reviews Technology
AI Coins Surge After Bitcoin Halving: A Comprehensive Look at the Market’s Evolution and Future Trends
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024
The Dark Side of Deepfakes: How Malicious Actors Use Synthetic Media to Manipulate and Deceive
Lifestyle Software Stories and Reviews Technology
The Dark Side of Deepfakes: How Malicious Actors Use Synthetic Media to Manipulate and Deceive
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 25, 2024
Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability
News Report Technology
Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability
by Alisa Davidson
April 25, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.