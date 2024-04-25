Subsquid Partners With Neon EVM To Expand Into Solana Blockchain And Empower DApp Developers

In Brief Web3 data lake and query engine, Subsquid will collaborate with Neon EVM to offer its dApp developers access to Neon EVM’s on-chain data.

Web3 data lake and query engine, Subsquid announced its upcoming collaboration with Neon EVM, an on-chain solution introducing native EVM to the Solana network. This partnership aims to offer Subsquid’s decentralized application (dApp) developers enhanced accessibility to Neon EVM’s on-chain data, representing the initial phase of the project’s expansion on the Solana blockchain.

As a part of the collaboration, Subsquid will integrate on-chain data sourced from Neon EVM into its decentralized data lake, which is secured by zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. This integration aims to facilitate the access to existing data for developers building dApps on the Neon platform.

Neon EVM operates as an Ethereum-compatible environment and is implemented as a smart contract within the Solana network. It provides Ethereum solutions such as infrastructure and tools, signatures and accounts, as well as ERC-20 token standards, aiming to alleviate issues like lengthy waiting times, high gas fees, and limited liquidity. Moreover, operating on the Solana network enables it to alleviate these constraints markedly.

What Is Subsquid?

Subsquid serves as a decentralized data lake and query engine, presenting an alternative solution to centralized infrastructure companies such as Application Programming Interface (API) service providers. It delivers analytics, blockchain indexing, and application development capabilities. For builders, it provides cost-effective access to on-chain data sourced from more than 100 blockchains. Subsquid is integrated into a broad ecosystem of developer tools native to both Web2 and Web3 environments.

The project’s current partners encompass Enjin, Manta Network, and Parity. The network extends its support to Ethereum and its Layer 2 solutions, as well as substrate, which includes Kusama and Polkadot.

The expansion to the Solana network represents a significant milestone on Subsquid’s roadmap for the first part of 2024. In addition to this achievement, the platform further intends to debut its mainnet later this year, along with extending support for Cosmos and implementing permissionless dataset submission.

