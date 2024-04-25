News Report Technology
April 25, 2024

Avail To Integrate With Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, StarkWare, And zkSync, Providing Data Availability


Published: April 25, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 25, 2024

In Brief

Avail’s data availability layer will be integrated with the Layer 2 scaling solutions StarkWare, zkSync, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Modular blockchain solution focused on optimizing data availability for rollups, Avail, unveiled that its data availability (DA) layer will be integrated with the Layer 2 scaling solutions encompassing StarkWare, zkSync, Optimism, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

The integration aims to assist developers in building blockchains that are more scalable, cost-effective, and flexible.

DA layers play a crucial role in facilitating the efficient and secure operation of Layer 2 scaling solutions by ensuring that all essential transaction data is readily accessible. This transparency is instrumental in upholding the security and accuracy of transactions, mitigating the risk of fraud, and enabling reliable operations beyond the Ethereum blockchain.

With Avail DA, users will be provided with the option to seamlessly integrate a rollup technology stack into an existing decentralized network of validators that provides the necessary hardware to operate a blockchain. Avail DA validators operate the decentralized hardware necessary to provide infinitely scalable and verifiable DA blobspace to multiple rollups atop the network.

Avail Propels Interoperability Across Web3 Ecosystem

Avail‘s ecosystem aims to provide an enhanced experience for both users and developers by prioritizing scalability, interoperability, and security. Its architecture is structured around three core layers encompassing the DA layer, the Nexus layer, and the Fusion Security layer.

One of the crucial components of Avail is the Nexus. It functions as a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup layer built atop Avail DA, utilizing the distinctive features of Avail DA, such as rapid data availability guarantees and light clients with Data Availability Sampling, serving as a hub capable of unifying various rollups and blockchains. Meanwhile, the combined capabilities of Avail DA, Nexus, and Fusion help to foster a more unified Web3 ecosystem.

Avail has been developing rapidly over the recent months, alongside other notable DA projects. Recently, it has unveiled the Unification Drop, planning to distribute 600 million tokens to 354,605 community members after the release of Avail DA. The verification of claims is currently in progress and will extend until 11:59 pm GMT on May 4th.

Alisa Davidson

