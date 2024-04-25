TON Foundation To Airdrop TON Worth Of $600,000 To NFT Traders And Holders

In Brief The Open Network Foundation will distribute 105,600 TON tokens to NFT holders and traders on Getgems, xRare, and NFT Diamonds marketplaces.

The Open Network Foundation, which oversees the Layer 1 blockchain known as The Open Network (TON), revealed its intention to distribute 105,600 TON tokens, valued at around $600,000, via an airdrop. This distribution will target 2,061 individuals engaged in trading or holding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on TON NFT marketplaces such as Getgems, xRare, and NFT Diamonds.

The snapshot for this airdrop was captured at 8:00 AM CEST on April 23. Eligibility for participation extends to users who engaged in NFT trading or holding activities on the aforementioned three platforms from 14:00 PM CEST on April 11 to 8:00 AM CEST on April 23, with exceptions made for NFT collection owners, non-wallet addresses, and sybil wallet addresses. All NFT collections available on these marketplaces were included in the whitelist for this event.

The allocation of points and rewards for this airdrop is outlined as follows. Participants can earn up to 3 points for trading over 5 NFT collections, another 3 points for surpassing 12 deals, and another 3 points for achieving a total transaction volume exceeding $699. To qualify for the airdrop, wallets must have conducted a minimum of 2 NFT deals during the specified timeframe.

The distribution of rewards is based on the overall score achieved. Scores ranging from 2 to 5 were eligible to receive 40 TON tokens, while scores between 6 and 8 qualified for 50 TON tokens. Additionally, scores falling within the range of 9 to 18 were entitled to receive 70 TON tokens.

💸 $600K airdrop to NFT traders and holders! 💸



TON Foundation is airdropping 105,600 $TON to the most active NFT traders and holders on @getgemsdotio, @xrarenft, and @TonDiamondsNFT. If you’ve been trading and/or holding NFTs on these platforms between April 11th and April… pic.twitter.com/XunDmHvavi — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) April 25, 2024

TON Foundation Launches ‘The Open League’ And Partners With Hashkey Group To Drive TON Ecosystem Development

The Open Network Foundation operates as a non-profit entity funded solely by contributions from the community, working in the collective interests of the community to back initiatives aimed at advancing TON development.

Over the past few months, the organization has been deeply engaged in the ongoing development of the TON ecosystem. In March, it launched the first round of the TON community rewards program, “The Open League,” which boasts an estimated value surpassing $115 million. The program is designed to allocate 30 million TON tokens to participating projects and users within the TON ecosystem.

Recently, the organization entered into a partnership with the cryptocurrency trading platform Hashkey Group to streamline the accessibility of fiat on/off ramps within the messaging application Telegram’s wallets and explore the opportunities to enhance support for early-stage projects within the TON ecosystem.

The Open Network operates as a decentralized Layer 1 network. As of the current writing, its native cryptocurrency TON is valued at $5.24, reflecting a decrease of 8.56% over the past 24 hours, according to data from ConMarketCap.

