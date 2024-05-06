Markets News Report Technology
May 06, 2024

Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem’s GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss

by
Published: May 06, 2024 at 4:30 am Updated: May 06, 2024 at 4:30 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 06, 2024 at 4:30 am

In Brief

GNUS.AI experienced a security breach, resulting in a loss of $1.27 million in funds, according to the blockchain security firm Beosin.

Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem's GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss

Layer 1 blockchain Fantom ecosystem’s project GNUS.AI (GNUS) experienced a security breach, resulting in an approximate loss of $1.27 million in funds, according to the blockchain security firm Beosin. 

After the security incident, the attacker sought to obscure the origin of the stolen funds by mixing and transferring them to the cryptocurrency exchange OKX. The address associated with the bad actor is presently under surveillance by Beosin’s Know Your Transactions (KYT) tool.

Earlier today, GNUS.AI published a post on the social media platform X, in which it has acknowledged that due to a recent exploit, a hacker managed to create counterfeit GNUS tokens on the Fantom blockchain, then transferred them to the Ethereum and Polygon blockchains using the Axelar Bridge, ultimately selling them to existing liquidity pools.

The company additionally emphasized its plan to execute a snapshot at the block preceding the exploit and cautioned users against acquiring GNUS tokens after the exploit, as it plans to introduce a new token. For users impacted by the exploit, GNUS.ai provided the option to request a refund through a dedicated process on its website.

GNUS.AI Rewards Users With GNUS Tokens For Participation In Decentralized Processing

GNUS.AI enables end-users to engage in decentralized processing, allowing them to earn GNUS tokens, the platform’s native currency, by leveraging the idle cycles of various devices such as computers, mobile devices, and other internet-connected devices.

When a user engages with an application or system that incorporates GNUS.AI, their data undergoes processing on a decentralized network of nodes. These nodes are spread throughout the network and work together to process data, ensuring both efficiency and security.

The platform seeks to democratize AI and machine learning (ML) processing by enabling individuals to offer their computing resources and receive rewards, establishing a cohesive ecosystem where users can incorporate the system into diverse applications and games. The project was formally launched and made available to the public in March 2024.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Injective Joins Forces With AltLayer To Bring Restaking Security To inEVM

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph

by Gregory Pudovsky
May 06, 2024

Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors
Markets News Report Technology
Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20
Markets News Report Technology
Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph
News Report
May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph
by Gregory Pudovsky
May 6, 2024
Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch
Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.