Markets News Report Technology
May 06, 2024

Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20

by
Published: May 06, 2024 at 5:59 am Updated: May 06, 2024 at 6:00 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 06, 2024 at 5:59 am

In Brief

Binance will discontinue support for BinanceIDR (BIDR) products and services, advising users to exchange or convert their BIDR assets. 

Binance To Cease Support For BIDR Products And Services, Advises Users To Convert Funds Before August 20

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it will discontinue support for all BinanceIDR (BIDR) products and services. Users are advised to exchange their BIDR assets for other options available on Binance or convert them to different cryptocurrencies through Binance Convert prior to the termination of the BIDR service.

Commencing at 08:00 UTC on August 20th, any remaining BIDR balance in the user’s account on the Binance account will undergo automatic conversion into FDUSD, determined by the current exchange rate from xe.com.

The exchange will delist all existing BIDR spot trading pairs, encompassing BTC-BIDR, ETH-BIDR, and USDT-BIDR, effective from 03:00 UTC on May 17th.

Additionally, Binance Margin will delist the USDT-BIDR isolated margin trading pair at 06:00 UTC on May 10th, while Binance Futures will delist BIDR trading pairs at 02:00 UTC on May 13th. Furthermore, BIDR trading pairs will be delisted from Binance Pay and Binance Simple Earn at 03:00 UTC on May 13th and 03:00 UTC on May 14th, accordingly.

According to Binance, the exchange regularly evaluates its range of products to ensure alignment with users’ needs and preferences.

Indonesia’s Crypto Market Records $1,92B In Transactions, Investor Base Surpasses 19M

BinanceIDR is a BEP2 stablecoin, backed 1:1 by the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), and is supported by both Binance and Tokocrypto, a regulated digital currency exchange in Indonesia. The token was first listed on the exchange four years ago.

In February, Indonesia witnessed a notable increase in cryptocurrency transactions, amounting to Indonesian Rupiah 30 trillion, equivalent to $1.92 billion.

According to the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti), the number of registered cryptocurrency investors in the country surpassed 19 million in the same month, reflecting an increase of 170,000 users since January. The persistent growth is associated with the positive market sentiments driven by the growth in Bitcoin’s (BTC) price and the following resurgence of altcoins, which are tokens alternative to Bitcoin.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem’s GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Injective Joins Forces With AltLayer To Bring Restaking Security To inEVM

by Alisa Davidson
May 03, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem’s GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph

by Gregory Pudovsky
May 06, 2024

Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch

by Alisa Davidson
May 06, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors
Markets News Report Technology
Layer 2 Network Linea Initiates ZeroLend’s ZERO Token Claiming For Airdrop Users And Investors
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem’s GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss
Markets News Report Technology
Security Breach Hits Fantom Ecosystem’s GNUS.AI, Results In $1.27M Loss
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph
News Report
May 2024’s Crypto Breakthrough: Bitgert Coin’s Triumph
by Gregory Pudovsky
May 6, 2024
Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch
Markets News Report Technology
Bitcoin Network Surpasses 1B Transactions, Fifteen Years After Its Launch
by Alisa Davidson
May 6, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.