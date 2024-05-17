Alchemy Pay Teams Up With BounceBit To Support Bitcoin Restaking Ecosystem

In Brief Alchemy Pay partnered with BounceBit to offer its users convenient deposit and withdrawal solutions and streamline the token acquisition.

Fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment service provider Alchemy Pay announces it has partnered with Bitcoin restaking blockchain BounceBit (BB) to offer its users convenient deposit and withdrawal solutions. This collaboration aims to streamline the acquisition of BB, as well as BTC, FDUSD, and USDT tokens, while also bolstering support for the Bitcoin restaking ecosystem.

In the upcoming phases of integration, users will gain access to Alchemy Pay through the application store featured on BounceBit Club, enhancing connectivity between the platforms.

BounceClub is an on-chain Web3 platform that enables users to customize, deploy, and interact with decentralized applications (dApps). Owners of BounceClub have the flexibility to customize their clubs by choosing from a selection of plugins offered on the BounceBit App Store, which boasts a diverse array of plugins developed by ecosystem partners and builders, enabling its owners to integrate Web3 applications without requiring coding skills. Alchemy Pay will be among the readily available applications, offering seamless ramp solutions for club members.

BounceBit functions as a Layer 1 network and utilizes a dual-token system. This approach integrates the security aspects of Bitcoin with complete compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), enabling validators to stake BTC and BB tokens. The platform is backed by cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s venture capital arm, Binance Labs, and has recently launched its mainnet.

Founded in 2017, Alchemy Pay offers a variety of services, such as On & Off-Ramp solutions, non-fungible token (NFT) checkout, cryptocurrency cards, cryptocurrency payments, and local mobile wallets, supported by 50 fiat currencies. It serves users across 173 countries and provides access to more than 300 fiat payment channels.

Recently, Alchemy Pay has incorporated its native token, ACH, as a payment option into Binance Pay, the cryptocurrency payment system developed by Binance. This integration enables users to utilize ACH for payments at both online and offline merchants associated with Binance Pay.

