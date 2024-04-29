OKX Jumpstart Lists Runecoin, Enables BTC Staking To Earn RUNE Tokens

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OKX Jumpstart opens a new phase of mining Runecoin (RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE) starting at 7:00 am UTC on April 29th.

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX will introduce a new phase of mining Runecoin (RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE) through its OKX Jumpstart platform, offering BTC holders the opportunity to stake their assets and obtain Runecoin tokens. The mining phase is scheduled to start at 7:00 am UTC on April 29th and will conclude at 7:00 am UTC on April 30th.

Runecoin is built with the Runes Protocol and represents the initial Pre-Rune airdropped to early Ordinals adopters. Runecoin enables engagement with Bitcoin, fostering a more user-centric ecosystem. Runecoin’s token supply stands at 21 billion, acknowledging the well-known maximum supply of Bitcoin constituting 21 million tokens.

This addition marks the initial inclusion of a Bitcoin rune on a major exchange, providing Runecoin with opportunities to accelerate the adoption, education, and innovation of Ordinals, Runes, as well as Bitcoin.

As per the distribution plan, 92.00% of the Runecoin total token supply is designated for airdrops, 5.00% is set aside for the team, 1.75% of the total token supply is allotted to OKX Jumpstart, and 1.25% is reserved for liquidity. The quantity of minable Runecoin tokens available in the BTC staking pool amounts to 367,500,000 tokens.

To take part, users are encouraged to deposit BTC into their funding accounts, access the OKX application, and find Jumpstart in the Grow section. Once mining begins, they can select the “Stake” button, input the desired amount, and confirm.

To unstake and retrieve their BTC funds, users can choose the “Unstake” button. Funds will automatically return to the funding account after the event concludes. If users fail to unstake before the end of mining, the tokens staked as rewards will be automatically distributed to the funding account after the event concludes.

Runecoin’s Trading Volume

According to information from the OKX Web3 wallet, the total trading volume of RSIC•GENESIS•RUNE has increased to 99.9485 BTC, which is approximately equivalent to $6.2 million. Over the past 24 hours, the trading volume reached 18.4354 BTC, roughly $1.1 million. Currently, the base price is 26 satoshis, amounting to $0.016. The project’s market capitalization is estimated at $366.92 million.

The project currently has 107,811 investors who hold the tokens. The average price of the token is 24,1092 satoshis. The highest recorded price for Runecoin is 80,000 satoshis, which is equivalent to $52.75.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson