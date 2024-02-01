QuickSwap Co-Founder Roc Zacharias Plans to Dominate Polygon 2.0 Ecosystem with DragonFi

In Brief QuickSwap co-founder Roc Zacharias plans to lead the Polygon 2.0 DeFi Ecosystem with DragonFi 2.0, deploying on Polygon CDK Citadels.

In a recent announcement, Polygon unveiled its plans for Polygon 2.0, marking the next phase of its Layer 2 scalability stack. Polygon 2.0 is set to introduce a network of Layer 2 zk-rollups powered by zero-knowledge technology to enhance interoperability.

The upgrade aims to offer users a more intuitive experience within the Web3 ecosystem. Polygon’s high-performance zkEVM chain will also play a significant role, while the original PoS chain is scheduled for transition to a zkValidium chain for improved performance.

In light of these developments, QuickSwap has swiftly moved to establish DragonFi 2.0 as a leading DeFi suite within the Polygon 2.0 ecosystem. With an eye on the year ahead, QuickSwap anticipates significant progress for DragonFi 2.0 in 2024, leveraging the strategic expansion tool known as the QuickSwap Citadel.

In a conversation with Metaverse Post — Roc Zacharias, CEO of Lunar Digital Assets and co-founder of QuickSwap outlined its mission to become the definitive DeFi hub within Polygon 2.0. Since the Polygon 2.0 initiative kicked off, QuickSwap has been deploying on more Polygon CDK Citadels, the core framework of building the DragonFi 2.0 narrative.

He added that expanding to a potentially infinite number of Polygon CDK chains is essential for QuickSwap to continue innovating, building and dominating within the ‘purple’ ecosystem. This will boost the number of high-tech products and integrations for the decentralized exchange (DEX), increase revenue streams and collaborations, and provide more opportunities to builders, developers, and users within the entire QuickSwap community.

Polygon is upgrading its PoS chain, one of the industry’s largest L2s, to leverage the powerful ZK tech.

Commenting on the same, QuickSwap’s Zacharias said “this upgrade allows the PoS chain to use ZK proofs to verify and secure batches of transactions off-chain, making it more secure and scalable. Our integration aims to improve user experience and cross-chain interoperability within the Polygon ecosystem. The upgrade shifts the PoS chain from being a sidechain to a zkEVM Validium, ensuring better performance and addressing previous concerns.”

QuickSwap’s Plan to Dominate DEX

DragonFi 2.0 is a significant part of QuickSwap’s plans to influence the future of the DEX and the broader Polygon 2.0 ecosystem. QuickSwap aims to maintain a fun and engaging environment for users beyond typical expectations for a DEX.

To gather additional input and ideas, QuickSwap is engaging with community groups like the “Order of the Dragon,” with Aztec from QuickSwap’s “All Roads Lead to Polygon” serving as a key member.

“Aztec proposed the concept and narrative behind DragonFi 2.0, which includes the deployment of Polygon CDK Citadels. These Citadels are crucial to QuickSwap’s development and the narrative of the DragonFi 2.0 ecosystem. By consistently deploying on new Citadels, QuickSwap aims to gain a first-mover advantage on these networks, driving adoption and incorporating the latest technology,” QuickSwap’s Zacharias told Metaverse Post.

The ultimate goal is to unite different communities. He added that the DEX is well-positioned to support and launch on Polygon CDK Citadels, bringing together various Polygon communities, consolidating liquidity and interoperability on the DEX, and contributing to the ongoing story of Polygon 2.0.

Looking ahead to 2024, QuickSwap anticipates a flurry of opportunities within Polygon 2.0. As over 15 chains express their intentions to join the ecosystem via the Polygon CDK, QuickSwap stands ready to seize the moment. The project envisions a future where Citadel deployments foster new revenue streams and empower early community members and ecosystem organizations.

As the project embarks on its journey to shape the future of DeFi within Polygon 2.0, all eyes are on QuickSwap as it prepares to lead the charge into a new era of decentralized finance.

