MultiversX and BullPerks Join Forces to Strengthen Ecosystem Growth

Distributed blockchain network MultiversX partnered with BullPerks to foster the growth and sustainability of the MultiversX ecosystem.

Distributed blockchain network MultiversX partnered with BullPerks, the venture capital firm, and multichain launchpad. This collaboration aims to foster the growth and sustainability of the MultiversX ecosystem.

BullPerks prioritizes community engagement, offering access to early-stage Web3 investments. With a track record of raising $15 million for over 65 projects, it has achieved an exceptional return on investment (ROI) of 37.61x. Additionally, the platform has integration with 23 blockchains, enhancing its versatility and appeal to investors.

In a collaborative effort, initiatives within MultiversX will be able to access the BullPerks’ venture capital community. Promising ventures within the ecosystem will be eligible to initiate operations on BullPerks, benefiting from assistance provided by the MultiversX Foundation. This organization, responsible for MultiversX development, will assist in meeting the prerequisites necessary for consideration and vetting.

“The partnership with BullPerks will further expand our reach, enabling an increasing number of users to draw value from those who build on top of our infrastructure,” said Daniel Serb, Head of Business Development at MultiversX.

MultiversX Enhances Developer Access with New Blockchain Node Service on Google Cloud

MultiversX is a scalable smart contract platform aimed at fostering an ecosystem of decentralized applications and cryptocurrencies. To achieve this objective, MultiversX utilizes adaptive state sharding, a process that involves dividing the blockchain’s infrastructure to support more transactions and programs, along with a secure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

Recently, MultiversX introduced a blockchain node service on Google Cloud, providing developers with the ability to connect their products to the MultiversX network and execute user-requested operations, such as reading and data input. Meanwhile, the cloud services marketplace provider will deliver a simplified deployment solution, facilitating the swift setup of monitoring nodes without snapshots.

