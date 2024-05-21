Business News Report Technology
May 21, 2024

Immutable Join Forces With Spielworks To Enhance Rewards For Players

Published: May 21, 2024
In Brief

The collaboration will provide gamers with more ways to earn rewards by enabling access to Spielworks ecosystem through AtomicHub and Wombat.

Web3 gaming platform and ecosystem Immutable announced that it has forged a strategic collaboration with the Web3 game distribution and publishing company Spielworks to collaboratively work on enhancing user acquisition and engagement through Spielworks’ Web3 gaming platform, Wombat, and its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, AtomicHub.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Spielworks and AtomicHub to further the reach and impact of The Main Quest rewards program,” said Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-founder of Immutable, in a written statement. “This collaboration will not only provide additional rewards for players but also offer enhanced exposure and marketing support for games building on our platform,” he added.

The companies will collaborate to provide additional rewards and marketing support for games developed on Immutable, encompassing its Web3 gaming rewards program, The Main Quest. This will assist game developers in creating more engaging experiences for players.

As part of the partnership, AtomicHub will add support for Immutable zkEVM, Immutable Passport, and Immutable Checkout. This collaboration will offer players a streamlined experience for trading and collecting NFTs from games within the Immutable ecosystem. Additionally, AtomicHub will incentivize trading activity on Immutable games and introduce an Exposure Program, which will include special badges and tournaments.

Meanwhile, Spielworks’ Wombat application will integrate support for Immutable zkEVM, providing an additional distribution channel for Immutable games. This enhancement will enable players to qualify for rewards by engaging with their favorite titles. The Spielworks product’s dynamic social layer will be advantageous for Immutable users, as it will enable them to earn extra rewards by engaging with fellow players and building their social profiles and networks. These social mechanics are anticipated to boost engagement and retention rates for games developed on Immutable.

Spielworks operates as a web3 gaming ecosystem, encompassing Wombat, AtomicHub, and the Wasder social application tailored for gamers. With a user base exceeding 7 million across all its products and over 200 high-profile partnerships, Spielworks has established itself as a significant player in the gaming industry.

Immutable Partners With GAM3S.GG To Expand Access To The Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem

Immutable aims to empower players by facilitating digital ownership and ensuring a secure environment for the development of blockchain-based games. It offers zero-knowledge (ZK) scaling solutions, providing builders with diverse ZK-based scaling options. These encompass Immutable X, a rollup solution that utilizes StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM supported by Polygon.

Recently, Immutable has collaborated with GAM3S.GG to facilitate the incorporation of its core functionalities into GAM3S.GG and grant users of GAM3S.GG with access to the Immutable ecosystem.

