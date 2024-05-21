Business News Report Technology
May 21, 2024

Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams Highlights FIT21 Act’s Approach To CeFi And DeFi As US House Of Representatives Vote Nears

Published: May 21, 2024
In Brief

Hayden Adams commented on the upcoming vote by the United States House of Representatives on the FIT21 Act anticipated this week.

Founder of the automated Ethereum-based cryptocurrency exchange Uniswap, Hayden Adams commented on the upcoming vote by the United States House of Representatives on the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century (FIT21) Act anticipated this week. He remarked that the changing approach to centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) signifies a notable advancement for the entity in cryptocurrency regulation.

The FIT21 Act represents a bipartisan bill designed to regulate CeFi and prevent incidents similar to the FTX collapse. It is aimed at streamlining cryptocurrency regulation across the United States by establishing a clear regulatory framework for digital assets, considering their unique characteristics, and ensuring consumer protection.

In a post on the social media platform X, Hayden Adams highlighted the bill’s view on DeFi as it states that “a person shall not be subject to this Act… in relation to decentralized finance.” The bill also calls for research on DeFi, paralleling the European Union’s approach to cryptocurrency regulations with the MiCA framework.

Hayden Adams emphasized that Congress’s acknowledgment that CeFi and DeFi are entirely different and demand distinct approaches represents a notable development and a positive step toward the regulatory progress in the country.

Uniswap Labs, a key contributor to the Uniswap Protocol and its ecosystem, received a Wells Notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last month. This notice served as a warning that federal regulators may initiate a lawsuit against the company as part of a broader ongoing regulatory crackdown on DeFi.

Digital Asset Industry Supports FIT21 Act With Backing From Coinbase, Kraken, And Andreessen Horowitz

FIT21 Act has garnered support from a coalition of digital asset organizations and companies, which includes Coinbase, Kraken, Andreessen Horowitz, among 50 others. Supporters argue that it offers a much-needed regulatory framework for the digital assets industry, addressing a current gap in regulation within the United States.

The bill sets criteria for identifying whether a digital asset is a security or a commodity. It broadens the authority of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to register and oversee digital commodities. Additionally, it mandates collaboration between the CFTC and the SEC to elaborate regulations for assets that don’t fit existing classifications.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

