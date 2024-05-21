Optopia Launches Its Mainnet, Inviting Users To Participate In Activities And Earn X-Point Rewards For Airdrop

In Brief Optopia has officially announced the launch of its mainnet and the commencement of mainnet interactive activities.

Layer 2 blockchain platform Optopia (OPAI), tailored for AI Agent applications, officially announced the launch of its mainnet and the initiation of mainnet interactive activities.

After the Optopia mainnet launch, users engaging with the mainnet can start earning X-Points. These points are accrued by consuming GAS on the mainnet and serve as important credentials for future airdrops, highlighting users’ involvement in Optopia’s growth. X-Points can be obtained through various interactions with the mainnet. However, users can earn double X-Points while engaging with ecosystem interactions.

Users are encouraged to engage with the mainnet within 48 hours of its launch to receive full refunds for their GAS usage. Specifically, from 12:00 pm UTC on May 21st to 12:00 pm UTC on May 23rd, all GAS consumed by users interacting with the Optopia mainnet will be completely reimbursed.

All X-Points will be allocated to users’ addresses immediately upon interaction. Additionally, any GAS consumed within 48 hours following the mainnet launch will be reimbursed within 48 hours after the campaign concludes.

Optopia also has extended an invitation to Web3 projects to become part of its ecosystem. Approved projects will enable users to earn double OPAI X-Points during mainnet interactions, encouraging greater engagement and participation.

What Is Optopia?

Optopia is built on Optimism’s OP Stack and leverages Arweave for permanent data availability (DA). It receives technical support from 4EVERLAND. With its compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Optopia allows existing Ethereum developers to effortlessly migrate their smart contracts and applications to this blockchain.

On Optopia, network development is a collaborative effort involving intent publishers, AI agents, developers, and OPAI holders. Participation in building, managing, and utilizing AI applications centered around OPAI tokens is open to anyone, enabling the generation of corresponding profits.

Previously, Optopia initiated community airdrops for both the OPStack ecosystem and the 4EVERLAND ecosystem. Users can verify the community airdrop quantities on the official website.

