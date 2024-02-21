MultiversX Launches 1-Click Blockchain Node Service on Google Cloud

MultiversX launched '1-click' blockchain node service on Google Cloud, providing devs a streamlined solution for decentralized applications.

MultiversX announced that it has launched a blockchain node service on Google Cloud, allowing developers to connect their products to the MultiversX network and perform user-requested operations, including reading and data input. The cloud services marketplace provider will offer a streamlined deployment solution, enabling a quick setup of observing squads without snapshots.

This solution swiftly handles network peculiarities related to sharding, referred to as “1-click.”

“Businesses together with the millions of developers on Google Cloud can now discover MultiversX technology, customize, manage, and deploy solutions for decentralized applications,” Lucian Mincu, co-founder and CIO of MultiversX said in a blog post.

“The giant cloud services marketplace provider now enables quick snapshotless observing squad setup for streamlined deployment of shard-agnostic infrastructure, which swiftly handles the particularities of the network in terms of sharding,” he added.

Developers can connect their products to the MultiversX network using this node hosting solution, facilitating user-requested operations such as data reading and writing on the blockchain. Google‘s support simplifies development and exposes blockchain’s unique properties to many enterprises, institutions, and startups, including ownership, transparency and immutability.

MultiversX Enhances Developer Environment and Data Accessibility

This enterprise-grade solution complements MultiversX’s existing developer-friendly environment, known for its ease of building and writing smart contracts in popular programming languages like Rust, C, C++ and JavaScript. Additionally, robust testing tools provide a solid foundation for code safety.

Integrating MultiversX blockchain data into BigQuery allows researchers, analysts, and product managers to explore metrics, user behaviors, and improvement points within their applications.

As barriers to entry fall, the utility of blockchain, like the internet before it, continues to expand. MultiversX offers a production-ready blockchain with generalized abstraction, global performance, and cost-effectiveness for deploying on-chain products.

MultiversX is a high-throughput public blockchain that provides security, efficiency, scalability, and interoperability beyond the current state-of-the-art. The two most essential features differentiating MultiversX are Adaptive State Sharding and the Secure Proof of Stake consensus mechanism.

MultiversX is a complete redesign of blockchain architecture to achieve global scalability and near-instant transaction speed.

