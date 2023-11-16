NASA Utilizes Raspberry Pi Technology to Safeguard ‘SuperBIT’ Imaging Telescope’s Data

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Scientists protected NASA’s SuperBIT telescope data using Raspberry Pi technology, and recovered data despite communication failures.

In a remarkable feat of ingenuity, scientists have utilized Raspberry Pi technology to safeguard crucial data from NASA’s Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT).

Launched from New Zealand in April 2023, SuperBIT’s mission faced significant challenges when its intended high-bandwidth communication links via SpaceX’s Starlink and the US Tracking and Data Relay Satellite System failed. This unforeseen obstacle threatened the loss of valuable astronomical observations.

Raspberry Pi Solution to a Modern Problem

The team’s response was both creative and practical. They incorporated Raspberry Pi-powered Data Recovery System (DRS) capsules into the SuperBIT setup.

Each of these capsules contained a Raspberry Pi 3B and a 5TB solid-state storage unit, along with a parachute, a GNSS receiver, and an Iridium transceiver. The design of these devices enabled them to eject from the main payload and relay their location for recovery.

The plan was to release the DRS capsules periodically, but due to communication issues and concerns about the balloon’s trajectory, the team expedited their release.

After dropping two capsules over Argentina’s Santa Cruz Province, the team successfully recovered both, with their data intact despite one attracting a cougar’s curiosity. This recovery proved crucial as the telescope itself was destroyed during landing.

Low-Tech, High-Impact Approach

This innovative use of Raspberry Pi technology illustrates the importance of backup systems in space missions. While high-tech communication methods are standard, this scenario shows that sometimes a simpler, “retro” approach can be a lifesaver.

Despite a 75% hardware reliability rate indicating room for improvement, the cost-effective nature and effectiveness of this method are clear.

The team’s experience underscores the need for redundancy in space missions, especially in data retrieval. They advocate for incorporating similar technology in future missions, given its proven ability to secure scientific data against unforeseen failures. The open-source nature of the design and software, with ongoing development at NASA, paves the way for broader adoption and potential enhancements.

The SuperBIT saga demonstrates how low-cost, innovative solutions like the Raspberry Pi can play a critical role in safeguarding scientific endeavors in space, ensuring the resilience and continuity of data collection in challenging environments.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti