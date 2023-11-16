Adobe Open to Talks Amid EU Antitrust Concerns Over $20B Figma Deal

In a climate of heightened global scrutiny on big tech acquisitions, Adobe — the company behind Photoshop, is gearing up for an anticipated antitrust warning from the European Union (EU) regarding its ambitious $20 billion bid for the cloud-based designer platform Figma, as reported by Reuters.

Chief counsel for Adobe, Dana Rao, confirmed in an interview on Wednesday that the company is prepared for a statement of objections from the European Commission, signaling regulatory concerns surrounding the acquisition. This development aligns with the broader trend of regulatory authorities worldwide scrutinizing tech acquisitions that could bolster the market dominance of major players or impact potential start-up rivals.

“We are expecting a statement of objections from the European Commission,” Rao acknowledged, affirming details from a Reuters report on Tuesday. Despite the impending regulatory hurdles, Rao expressed Adobe’s willingness to engage in discussions and propose remedies to address any concerns, emphasizing their strong desire to see the deal through to completion.

Rao clarified that the specifics of any proposed remedies would hinge on the contents of the European Commission’s forthcoming document. This document is expected to delve into the concerns that prompted the EU competition enforcer to launch a full-scale investigation back in August. Rao noted that without a clear understanding of the objections raised, formulating an effective solution remains a challenge.

“We will be designing a solution without knowing what the problem is,” Rao asserted, highlighting the proactive stance of Adobe in seeking resolution. The anticipated statement of objections is likely to either introduce new worries or clarify existing concerns surrounding the high-stakes acquisition.

Crucially, Rao underscored that Adobe does not consider Figma a significant competitor.

He pointed out that the only product pertinent to this discussion is Adobe XD, a design tool for web and mobile applications. Rao revealed that Adobe XD, as a standalone app, has faced financial setbacks, registering a loss of $25 million over the last three years and employing only five full-time staff.

In the face of regulatory challenges, Adobe remains vigilant and aims to move ahead in its deal to acquire Figma, a move that could reshape the landscape of cloud-based design platforms. The outcome will be closely watched not only by industry stakeholders but also by observers gauging the evolving dynamics of regulatory oversight on major tech acquisitions.

