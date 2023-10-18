News Report Technology
October 18, 2023

Meta Achieves AI Breakthrough in Deciphering Visual Brain Activity via MEG

by
Published: October 18, 2023 at 12:01 pm Updated: October 18, 2023 at 12:10 pm
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Meta achieved a groundbreaking advancement in neuroimaging, using magnetoencephalography (MEG) to decode visual representations in the human brain with unprecedented precision.

Meta Announces Breakthrough in Decoding Visual Brain Activity with AI MEG

Meta today unveiled a groundbreaking advancement in neuroimaging by harnessing magnetoencephalography (MEG) to decode visual representations within the human brain with unparalleled precision. 

Meta’s AI system, utilizing a unique three-part architecture, can reconstruct images perceived by the brain in real-time. This remarkable achievement promises to deepen our understanding of how the brain processes images and may even pave the way for clinical applications, including aiding individuals who have lost their ability to speak due to brain lesions.

The three-part system, consisting of an image encoder, brain encoder, and image decoder, aligns MEG signals to deep image representations, producing a continuous flow of images decoded from brain activity. 

MEG
Meta: “MEG recordings are continuously aligned to the deep representation of the images, which can then condition the generation of images at each instant.”

The researchers trained their AI system using a publicly available dataset of MEG recordings from healthy volunteers. This dataset was made accessible by “Things,” an international consortium of academic researchers who share experimental data from the same image database. 

They evaluated the AI’s performance by comparing it with various pre-trained image modules and found that the brain signals closely aligned with modern computer vision AI systems like DINOv2. This demonstrated that self-supervised learning in AI systems can result in brain-like representations, with artificial neurons responding similarly to the brain’s neurons when presented with the same images.

“This research strengthens Meta’s long-term research initiative to understand the foundations of human intelligence, identify its similarities as well as differences compared to current machine learning algorithms, and ultimately guide the development of AI systems designed to learn and reason like humans,” the company wrote.

While the generated images are imperfect, this research is a significant step forward in understanding human intelligence, highlighting the convergence between AI systems and the brain and guiding the development of more human-like AI systems.

Related: AI model MinD-Vis can read people’s minds based on brain activity
Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Agne Cimerman
Agne Cimerman

Agne is a journalist who covers the latest trends and developments in the metaverse, AI, and Web3 industries for the Metaverse Post. Her passion for storytelling has led her to conduct numerous interviews with experts in these fields, always seeking to uncover exciting and engaging stories. Agne holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literary Studies and has an extensive background in writing about a wide range of topics including cybersecurity, travel, art, and culture. She has also volunteered as an editor for the animal rights organization, where she helped raise awareness about animal welfare issues. Currently, Agne splits her time between Barcelona, Spain, and Vilnius, Lithuania, where she continues to pursue her passion for journalism. Contact her on [email protected].

More articles
Hot Stories

IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

by Victor Dey
October 18, 2023

Fake Bitcoin ETF Approval Announcement Triggers $BTC Surge to $30,000

by Victor Dey
October 16, 2023

Kakarot zkEVM Founders Danilo Kim and Elias Tazartes Discuss the Rise of ZK Technology and Future of Web3

by Victor Dey
October 13, 2023

Russian Tech Firm Astra Raises $36 Million at Moscow IPO to Expand Market Portfolio

by Victor Dey
October 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops

by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023

Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC

by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023

Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday

by Nik Asti
October 18, 2023

Stanford Study Reveals Alarming Lack of Transparency in AI Foundation Models

by Agne Cimerman
October 18, 2023

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More

CGV Research: Telegram Open Network’s (TON) Technological Advancements and Future Prospects

TL;DR TON’s Past In 2018, founders of Telegram — the Durov brothers, began exploring blockchain solutions suitable ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops
Markets News Report
Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops
by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023
Best 20 Prompts to Humanize AI Text: Easy-to-Write Human-Like Articles
AI Wiki Education Technology
Best 20 Prompts to Humanize AI Text: Easy-to-Write Human-Like Articles
by Damir Yalalov
October 19, 2023
Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC
Markets News Report
Surge in High-Value Bitcoin Wallets: Over 15,000 Now Hold 100+ BTC
by Nik Asti
October 19, 2023
Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday
Markets News Report Technology
Aptos Blockchain Experiences Extended Downtime on Its Birthday
by Nik Asti
October 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.