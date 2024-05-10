Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The NFT-focused blockchain Mint, powered by NFTScan and Optimism, announced plans to launch its mainnet on May 15th.

Ethereum Layer 2 network focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), powered by NFT data infrastructure NFTScan, along with Ethereum Layer 2 Optimism, Mint revealed plans for the launch of its mainnet on May 15th.

Mint represents an EVM-compatible blockchain constructed upon the OP Stack solution, ensuring its data availability (DA) remains secured on the Ethereum mainnet. It prioritizes the advancement of the NFT sector, offering comprehensive underlying infrastructure services to Web3 builders, encompassing NFT issuance, trading, indexing, and storage, among other solutions.

The network operates within Optimism’s OP Superchain ecosystem, which facilitates the project’s efficient infrastructure development and the integration of notable projects into its ecosystem. Additionally, developers and project teams within Mint can benefit from Retro Funding support provided by the Optimism Foundation.

Furthermore, the NFTScan Labs, the developer of blockchain infrastructure NFTScan, is the core initiating team for Mint. It builds the infrastructure for Mint, such as block explorers, NFT browsers, developer documentation systems, SDK tools for builders, NFT software, hardware terminal operating systems, among various other components.

Mint aims to foster innovation in NFT protocols and standards, broaden the application scope of NFTs, increase efficiency in NFT asset development, and delve into the potential value of the promising NFT market.

Mint Registers Over 360,000 Mint Forest Players, Unveils MintSwap NFT Marketplace

Presently, the Mint core development team is actively constructing open-source foundational infrastructure tailored for NFTs on its blockchain, encompassing NFT asset protocol standard libraries, NFT Launchpad, NFT Marketplace, NFTFi, NFTScan, NFT Indexer, and distributed storage layers for NFT Metadata.

Recently, Mint achieved a significant milestone with its Web3 on-chain social product, Mint Forest, surpassing 360,000 player users. Additionally, monthly user visits to the Mint website reached 3.2 million. The project also unveiled MintSwap, its decentralized exchange (DEX) and NFT marketplace on the blockchain.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson