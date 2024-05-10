News Report Technology
May 10, 2024

Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15

by
Published: May 10, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 10, 2024 at 11:19 am

In Brief

The NFT-focused blockchain Mint, powered by NFTScan and Optimism, announced plans to launch its mainnet on May 15th.

Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15

Ethereum Layer 2 network focused on non-fungible tokens (NFTs), powered by NFT data infrastructure NFTScan, along with Ethereum Layer 2 Optimism, Mint revealed plans for the launch of its mainnet on May 15th.

Mint represents an EVM-compatible blockchain constructed upon the OP Stack solution, ensuring its data availability (DA) remains secured on the Ethereum mainnet. It prioritizes the advancement of the NFT sector, offering comprehensive underlying infrastructure services to Web3 builders, encompassing NFT issuance, trading, indexing, and storage, among other solutions.

The network operates within Optimism’s OP Superchain ecosystem, which facilitates the project’s efficient infrastructure development and the integration of notable projects into its ecosystem. Additionally, developers and project teams within Mint can benefit from Retro Funding support provided by the Optimism Foundation.

Furthermore, the NFTScan Labs, the developer of blockchain infrastructure NFTScan, is the core initiating team for Mint. It builds the infrastructure for Mint, such as block explorers, NFT browsers, developer documentation systems, SDK tools for builders, NFT software, hardware terminal operating systems, among various other components.

Mint aims to foster innovation in NFT protocols and standards, broaden the application scope of NFTs, increase efficiency in NFT asset development, and delve into the potential value of the promising NFT market.

Mint Registers Over 360,000 Mint Forest Players, Unveils MintSwap NFT Marketplace

Presently, the Mint core development team is actively constructing open-source foundational infrastructure tailored for NFTs on its blockchain, encompassing NFT asset protocol standard libraries, NFT Launchpad, NFT Marketplace, NFTFi, NFTScan, NFT Indexer, and distributed storage layers for NFT Metadata.

Recently, Mint achieved a significant milestone with its Web3 on-chain social product, Mint Forest, surpassing 360,000 player users. Additionally, monthly user visits to the Mint website reached 3.2 million. The project also unveiled MintSwap, its decentralized exchange (DEX) and NFT marketplace on the blockchain.

