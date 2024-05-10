Digest Business Markets Software Technology
May 10, 2024

This Week’s Top Deals, Major Investments in AI, IT, Web3, and Crypto (06-10.04)

by
Published: May 10, 2024 at 10:13 am Updated: May 10, 2024 at 10:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 10, 2024 at 10:13 am

In Brief

May saw significant investment deals in crypto and Web3 sectors, including $7 million for the Bitcoin DeFi platform by Arch Labs, $28 million for Arbelos Markets, and $118 million for Hong Kong’s ETF liquidity fund.

The first week of May brought notable investment deals in the crypto and Web3 space. Arch Labs secured a $7 million funding round, led by Multicoin Capital, to create a native Bitcoin DeFi platform. Arbelos Markets raised $28 million to enhance its cryptocurrency futures and options trading, with Dragonfly Capital as a key investor. Hong Kong launched its first-ever ETF liquidity fund worth HK$1 billion ($118 million) to boost cryptocurrency ETF trading. Tether, a major stablecoin issuer, expanded its investment in CityPay.io to drive cryptocurrency in Eastern Europe.

Arch Labs Secures $7 Million Investment to Build Native Bitcoin DeFi Platform: Multicoin Capital Leads Fundraising Round

Arch Labs has obtained a $7 million investment to create an application platform native to Bitcoin. Multicoin Capital spearheaded the seed fundraising round. With no need for intermediary layers or bridges, the money will go toward advancing Arch’s development of dApps directly on the Bitcoin blockchain. By hiring more experienced engineers, Arch Labs hopes to promote the development and improvement of decentralised apps more quickly. The platform has a decentralised verifier network and a parallelised PoS mechanism with a zkVM based on Rust.

Arbelos Markets Raises $28 Million to Boost Cryptocurrency Futures and Options Trading. Dragonfly Capital Leads Financing Round

In an anticipated financing round, Arbelos Markets, a main trading business for cryptocurrencies, raised $28 million. By providing experienced investors with cryptocurrency futures and options that meet their needs for hedging and liquidity, the business sought to close the gap created by the recent market upheaval. The crowdfunding initiative comprised debt and seed equity investment, with Dragonfly Capital, a major cryptocurrency venture capital firm, playing a key role. Arbelos is a major source of options block liquidity in both centralised and on-chain swaps and options exchanges. In just the first half of the year, the company’s derivatives trading activity surpassed $25 billion. For the second consecutive month, VC financing for cryptocurrency has surpassed $1 billion, indicating sustained investor interest in the space.

Hong Kong Launches HK$1 Billion ETF Liquidity Fund to Boost Cryptocurrency ETF Trading Activity

The first-ever ETF liquidity fund, worth HK$1b ($118m), became available in Hong Kong. The fund was established by LD Capital, Antalpha Ventures, and quant trading company Highblock with the goal of increasing market activity for Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. By gathering investor money to purchase and sell shares of particular ETFs, ETF liquidity funds serve as market makers, facilitating a more liquid market for the target ETF. The debut coincides with Hong Kong’s ambition to become a hub for digital assets; $230 million in assets are already under administration for a number of bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). With $116 million and $19 million invested in its Ethereum ETF and Bitcoin ETF, respectively, China Asset Management is at the front of the field.

Tether Expands in Eastern Europe by Investing in CityPay.io

To support its Eastern European development, Tether has increased its capital investment to CityPay.io, a bitcoin payment firm located in Georgia. Customers may pay for services using crypto, thanks to CityPay.io. The company plans to provide its card and electronic wallets over the following two years. In the authorised expansion zones, the business also plans to open more than 500,000 crypto payment outlets. The latest investment builds on the successes of Tether’s previous collaboration with CityPay.io, which extended the use of cryptocurrency in a useful way throughout Georgia.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Viktoriia Palchik
Viktoriia Palchik

Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

More articles
Hot Stories

Donald Trump’s Shift to Crypto: From Opponent to Advocate, and What It Means for the U.S. Cryptocurrency Market

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 10, 2024

Layer3 To Launch L3 Token This Summer, Allocating 51% Of Total Supply To Community

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024

Edward Snowden’s Final Warning to Bitcoin Developers: “Make Privacy a Protocol-Level Priority or Risk Losing It

by Viktoriia Palchik
May 10, 2024

Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Layer3 To Launch L3 Token This Summer, Allocating 51% Of Total Supply To Community

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024

Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024

StaFi Integrates Support For EigenLayer’s LRT In Its Liquid-Staking-as-a-Service Stack

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024

Bitcoin Active Addresses Plummet To Four-Year Low, Forecasted To Reach Only 1.3M In Current Cycle, Reveals Bloomberg Crypto Analyst

by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024

Institutional Appetite Grows Toward Bitcoin ETFs Amid Volatility

Disclosures through 13F filings reveal notable institutional investors dabbling in Bitcoin ETFs, underscoring a growing acceptance of ...

Know More

Sentencing Day Arrives: CZ’s Fate Hangs in Balance as US Court Considers DOJ’s Plea

Changpeng Zhao is poised to face sentencing in a U.S. court in Seattle today.

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Donald Trump’s Shift to Crypto: From Opponent to Advocate, and What It Means for the U.S. Cryptocurrency Market
Business Markets Stories and Reviews Technology
Donald Trump’s Shift to Crypto: From Opponent to Advocate, and What It Means for the U.S. Cryptocurrency Market
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 10, 2024
Layer3 To Launch L3 Token This Summer, Allocating 51% Of Total Supply To Community
Markets News Report Technology
Layer3 To Launch L3 Token This Summer, Allocating 51% Of Total Supply To Community
by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024
Edward Snowden’s Final Warning to Bitcoin Developers: “Make Privacy a Protocol-Level Priority or Risk Losing It
Markets Security Wiki Software Stories and Reviews Technology
Edward Snowden’s Final Warning to Bitcoin Developers: “Make Privacy a Protocol-Level Priority or Risk Losing It
by Viktoriia Palchik
May 10, 2024
Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15
News Report Technology
Optimism-Powered Ethereum Layer 2 Network Mint To Launch Its Mainnet On May 15
by Alisa Davidson
May 10, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.