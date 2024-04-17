MerlinStarter Launchpad Initiates First Phase Of MSTAR Airdrop To Reward Community With 100M Tokens

In Brief MerlinStarter launches the first phase of the MSTAR airdrop, encompassing 5% of the total token supply, equivalent to 100 million tokens.

Launchpad within the Merlin Chain ecosystem, MerlinStarter (MSTAR) unveiled its plan to initiate the first phase of the MSTAR airdrop, encompassing 5% of the entire token reserve, equivalent to 100 million tokens. The airdrop is scheduled for distribution commencing at 10:00 am UTC on April 17th, with linear vesting over the initial 30-day period. Participants may either claim their share once per day or choose to accrue it gradually.

The MSTAR token will be open for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, Gate.io, and OKX, at 10:00 am UTC on April 17th. Additionally, the MSTAR-BTC trading pair will be available on the Merlin Chain’s decentralized exchange platform, Merlin Swap.

Throughout the first stage of the airdrop, 20 million MSTAR tokens, constituting 2% of the overall supply, will be distributed among non-fungible token (NFT) stakers. The daily allocation during this phase will amount to 666,666 MSTAR tokens. From April 11th to May 10th, this phase focuses on incentivizing NFT staking engagement within the ecosystem.

An additional 3% of the overall token supply is designated for the dedicated members of the MerlinStarter community. Eligibility for the MSTAR airdrop is conferred upon addresses possessing identical NFTs in both of the specified NFT snapshots. The initial snapshot for the NFT airdrop was taken at 03:16 UTC on April 7th, followed by the second snapshot at 03:16 UTC on April 11th.

Moreover, recipients of Starpoints who have accrued Starpoints through active involvement on the platform will also be entitled to receive the airdrop. To qualify for the airdrop, users must have engaged in the initial IDO project (MP) hosted on the MerlinStarter platform. The snapshot for this category was captured at 9:00 UTC on April 13th. Participants of the IDO and users of the exchange will also benefit from a share of the token allocation based on their participation.

🚀 Get ready for the $MSTAR launch!$MSTAR Trading will go live at 10:00am UTC (18:00 SGT), April 17, 2024 on both DEX and CEX



– $MSTAR/BTC Trading pair will be available on @MerlinSwap

– Details about $MSTAR CEX Listing will be announced soon.



🗓 IDO Claim time: 10:00am UTC,… pic.twitter.com/EaURvaNnRi — MerlinStarter 🟪 (@Merlin_Starter) April 16, 2024

What is Merlin Starter?

Merlin Starter is the native launchpad within the Merlin Chain ecosystem. It facilitates the incubation of native Merlin Chain projects and supporting assets. Its primary focus is unlocking native assets within the Merlin Chain across diverse protocols.

Merlin Starter’s token, MSTAR, plays a pivotal role within the ecosystem by stimulating involvement, incentivizing engagement, and propelling the development of projects introduced via Merlin Starter. With a total token supply of 1 billion tokens, MSTAR offers holders a range of utilities, including access to IDO pools, participation in airdrops, and the opportunity to stake the token for yield farming rewards, among other benefits.

