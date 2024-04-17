Markets News Report Technology
April 17, 2024

MerlinStarter Launchpad Initiates First Phase Of MSTAR Airdrop To Reward Community With 100M Tokens

by
Published: April 17, 2024 at 4:02 am Updated: April 17, 2024 at 4:02 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: April 17, 2024 at 4:02 am

In Brief

MerlinStarter launches the first phase of the MSTAR airdrop, encompassing 5% of the total token supply, equivalent to 100 million tokens.

MerlinStarter Launchpad Initiates First Phase Of MSTAR Airdrop To Reward Community With 100M Tokens

Launchpad within the Merlin Chain ecosystem, MerlinStarter (MSTAR) unveiled its plan to initiate the first phase of the MSTAR airdrop, encompassing 5% of the entire token reserve, equivalent to 100 million tokens. The airdrop is scheduled for distribution commencing at 10:00 am UTC on April 17th, with linear vesting over the initial 30-day period. Participants may either claim their share once per day or choose to accrue it gradually.

The MSTAR token will be open for trading on cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, Gate.io, and OKX, at 10:00 am UTC on April 17th. Additionally, the MSTAR-BTC trading pair will be available on the Merlin Chain’s decentralized exchange platform, Merlin Swap.

Throughout the first stage of the airdrop, 20 million MSTAR tokens, constituting 2% of the overall supply, will be distributed among non-fungible token (NFT) stakers. The daily allocation during this phase will amount to 666,666 MSTAR tokens. From April 11th to May 10th, this phase focuses on incentivizing NFT staking engagement within the ecosystem.

An additional 3% of the overall token supply is designated for the dedicated members of the MerlinStarter community. Eligibility for the MSTAR airdrop is conferred upon addresses possessing identical NFTs in both of the specified NFT snapshots. The initial snapshot for the NFT airdrop was taken at 03:16 UTC on April 7th, followed by the second snapshot at 03:16 UTC on April 11th.

Moreover, recipients of Starpoints who have accrued Starpoints through active involvement on the platform will also be entitled to receive the airdrop. To qualify for the airdrop, users must have engaged in the initial IDO project (MP) hosted on the MerlinStarter platform. The snapshot for this category was captured at 9:00 UTC on April 13th. Participants of the IDO and users of the exchange will also benefit from a share of the token allocation based on their participation.

What is Merlin Starter?

Merlin Starter is the native launchpad within the Merlin Chain ecosystem. It facilitates the incubation of native Merlin Chain projects and supporting assets. Its primary focus is unlocking native assets within the Merlin Chain across diverse protocols.

Merlin Starter’s token, MSTAR, plays a pivotal role within the ecosystem by stimulating involvement, incentivizing engagement, and propelling the development of projects introduced via Merlin Starter. With a total token supply of 1 billion tokens, MSTAR offers holders a range of utilities, including access to IDO pools, participation in airdrops, and the opportunity to stake the token for yield farming rewards, among other benefits.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hack Seasons Dubai is Almost Here! Where Do Visionaries Converge to Shape the Future of Decentralized Innovation?

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 17, 2024

What to Expect Beyond the Main Stage of Token2049?

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 17, 2024

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance To Merge FET, AGIX, And OCEAN Tokens, Launch ASI Token On May 24

by Alisa Davidson
April 16, 2024

Web3 Insights in the Desert: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Crypto Events in Dubai

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 16, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

What to Expect Beyond the Main Stage of Token2049?

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 17, 2024

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance To Merge FET, AGIX, And OCEAN Tokens, Launch ASI Token On May 24

by Alisa Davidson
April 16, 2024

Web3 Insights in the Desert: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Crypto Events in Dubai

by Viktoriia Palchik
April 16, 2024

Io.net Unveils IO Tokenomics: Sets Maximum Supply At 800M With 50% Distribution To Community

by Alisa Davidson
April 16, 2024

The DOGE Frenzy: Analysing Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Recent Surge in Value

The cryptocurrency industry is rapidly expanding, and meme coins are preparing for a significant upswing. Dogecoin (DOGE), ...

Know More

The Evolution of AI-Generated Content in the Metaverse

The emergence of generative AI content is one of the most fascinating developments inside the virtual environment ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Hack Seasons Dubai is Almost Here! Where Do Visionaries Converge to Shape the Future of Decentralized Innovation?
Press Releases Technology
Hack Seasons Dubai is Almost Here! Where Do Visionaries Converge to Shape the Future of Decentralized Innovation?
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 17, 2024
What to Expect Beyond the Main Stage of Token2049?
Digest Featured Business Technology
What to Expect Beyond the Main Stage of Token2049?
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 17, 2024
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance To Merge FET, AGIX, And OCEAN Tokens, Launch ASI Token On May 24
Markets News Report Technology
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance To Merge FET, AGIX, And OCEAN Tokens, Launch ASI Token On May 24
by Alisa Davidson
April 16, 2024
Web3 Insights in the Desert: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Crypto Events in Dubai
Digest Technology
Web3 Insights in the Desert: Don’t Miss These Upcoming Crypto Events in Dubai
by Viktoriia Palchik
April 16, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.