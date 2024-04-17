Cronos Completes Mainnet v1.2 Upgrade To Enhance Backward Compatibility For Developers

In Brief Cronos announced the successful completion of its mainnet v1.2 upgrade, with all services now back online.

Cosmos EVM-compatible network Cronos announced the successful completion of its mainnet v1.2 upgrade, with all services now back online. The primary objective of this upgrade is to improve backward compatibility for developers, ensuring smoother integration and operation of decentralized applications (DApps) on the platform.

The Cronos Chain Explorer is currently operational, while Cronoscan, the other Cronos blockchain explorer, is still catching up and becoming fully functional.

The recent upgrade to the Cronos mainnet, implemented at block height 13520000, enhances backward compatibility and RPC functionality.

And we are back! the upgrade was completed smoothly and all services are online. Thank you for your support 🙂 https://t.co/rMPqcnrkCY — Cronos (@cronos_chain) April 17, 2024

The backward compatibility for dApps will be maintained by utilizing either block.prevrandao or block.difficulty within its contracts. With this upgrade, Cronos returns a constant value to the opcode associated with the block.difficulty and/or block.prevrandao. This adjustment aims to address legacy smart contract behavior without affecting new ones.

Furthermore, the RPC enhancement encompasses support for new EVM types and parameters and addresses an RPC bug. This bug fix incorporated a parameter key table in Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) for previous upgrades. With the v1.2 upgrade, Cronos now enables RPC querying for blocks generated in earlier versions.

Cronos Completes Titan Upgrade To Align With Ethereum Compatibility Roadmap

Cronos operates as an EVM-compatible network built on the Cosmos SDK framework and leveraging Ethermint. This setup provides swift migration of applications and smart contracts from EVM-compatible blockchains such as Ethereum to Cronos. Transaction fees on Cronos are paid using CRO cryptocurrency. The network employs a Proof-of-Authority (POA) consensus mechanism derived from the Tendermint POS consensus.

Cronos recently completed the Titan Upgrade for its mainnet, incorporating Ethereum’s “Shanghai,” seeking to align with its roadmap of Ethereum compatibility. This update brought about significant changes for certain smart contracts deployed on Cronos, particularly those relying on expressions of block.difficulty and/or block.prevrandao in their smart contracts.

