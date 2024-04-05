Masa Network To Release MASA Token Alongside Mainnet Launch On April 11th

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Masa Network revealed plans for its mainnet launch scheduled for 12 pm UTC on April 11th, coinciding with the release of its token.

Data network Masa (MASA), which positions itself as the architect behind the “internet’s new nervous system,” revealed plans for its mainnet launch scheduled for 12 pm UTC on April 11th, coinciding with the release of its token.

Masa utilizes zero-knowledge (ZK) and fully homomorphic (FHE) cryptography to build a ZK data network, facilitating private data exchange on a global scale.

MASA serves as the native utility and governance token for the Masa Network. It functions as a gas token on the Masa Avalanche subnet and conforms to the ERC-20 standard on the Ethereum mainnet. Following its release, the MASA token will be accessible simultaneously on Masa, BNB Chain, and Ethereum.

The utility of the MASA token extends to various functions, including network governance, node operator rewards, data supply incentivization, facilitating payment for data usage, and personal data management.

The MASA token’s total supply amounts to 1,588,866,523 tokens, with allocations of 421,864,898 tokens for the private sale, 111,220,657 for the CoinList community, 158,886,652 for community rewards, 66,032,028 for Oracle Staking rewards, and 311,080,042 for ecosystem growth. The remaining tokens are designated for the core team and partners. Community rewards tokens will undergo 100% unlocks one month after listing on centralized exchanges (CEXs) The MASA token is expected to be listed on centralized exchanges around April 11th.

The Masa Network & $MASA Token



Officially launching on April 11th at 12 pm UTC 🪐



The Decentralized AI Data and LLM Network is almost here. The #AI revolution has arrived…



Get READY ✨ pic.twitter.com/A4h9VEUXWz — Masa (@getmasafi) April 4, 2024

After releasing the MASA token, the platform will launch a claim page for the Masa token airdrop, providing access to Masa participants and individuals contributing data to the network. Airdrop snapshots captured on December 31st, 2023, at 11:59 pm ET and in January 2024 will be used.

Masa Finance Raises $5.4 Million Seed Funding to Accelerate Development of Data Exchange Platform

Masa Finance, the organization developing Masa, actively promotes consented and verified data exchange among various parties, including users, developers, startups, enterprises, and businesses, while preserving privacy. The project’s goal is to establish a data platform where users can offer private data and receive compensation in the form of Masa’s native token.

Recently, Masa Finance raised $5.4 million in a seed funding round led by Anagram, GoldenTree, Digital Currency Group, and Avalanche Blizzard Fund, alongside other investors. This funding is intended to expedite the ongoing development endeavors.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson