Business News Report
March 07, 2024

Zama Raises $73M Funding to Propel Innovations in Fully Homomorphic Encryption Technology

by
Published: March 07, 2024 at 2:13 am Updated: March 07, 2024 at 2:13 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: March 07, 2024 at 2:13 am

In Brief

Zama raised $73M funding to advance its research and development of FHE tools, expand its team and boost its business ecosystem.

Cryptography Firm Zama Raises $73M to Propel Innovations in Fully Homomorphic Encryption Technology

Open-source cryptography company Zama raised $73 million in a Series A funding round led by Multicoin Capital, Protocol Labs, Metaplanet, Blockchange Ventures, Vsquared Ventures, and Stake Capital, with participation from Filecoin founder Juan Benet, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko and Ethereum and Polkadot co-founder Gavin Wood.

This equity round brought Zama’s total funding to over $80 million. Executed in two tranches over the past two years, the mega round aims to support Zama in advancing its research and development of Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) tools.

Additionally, with the new funding secured, Zama intends to expand its team and enhance its business and ecosystem in the coming months.

Zama leverages FHE technology to enable companies to provide services to users without accessing and exposing their data to heightened risks. The company’s latest product, fhEVM, serves as a confidential smart contract protocol designed for Ethereum-compatible blockchains. This protocol ensures that on-chain data remains end-to-end encrypted throughout processing. fhEVM is currently compatible with Ethereum virtual machine (EVM) blockchains.

From its initial research phase, Zama has achieved a notable 100x improvement in performance. The company is actively pursuing an additional 1,000x enhancement in performance to support larger applications.

Zama Leads the Way in Advancing FHE Technology

Founded in 2020, Zama is an open-source cryptography company specializing in developing FHE solutions tailored for blockchain and AI. Co-founded by Pascal Paillier, a renowned cryptographer and one of the pioneers of FHE technology, Zama focuses on advancing FHE, widely regarded as the “holy grail” of cryptography due to its capability to ensure end-to-end data encryption, even during the processing phase.

Various projects, such as modular blockchain developer Inco, Layer 2 developer Fhenix, and the creators of the Shiba Inu memecoin, integrated Zama’s FHE technology into their operations. Apart from constructing tools for the blockchain sector, Zama is actively engaged in crafting customized solutions for diverse industries, including AI, healthcare, financial services, and governmental security.

With the new investment, Zama is set to advance FHE technology, further solidifying its position at the forefront of cryptographic innovation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Hashflow Launches Arbitrum-Native Aggregator to Ease Trading in Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem

by Victor Dey
March 06, 2024

Ethereum Price Surges Past $3,800 Mark, Reigniting Investor Enthusiasm with a Rebound

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

DeFi Project WOOFi Hacked for $8.7M, Offers Bounty for Hacker Identification

by Victor Dey
March 06, 2024

OpenSea and Coachella Partner to Launch Coachella Keepsakes, a NFT Collection with Real-World Festival Utilities

by Alisa Davidson
March 05, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Oobit Partners with VeChain for Sustainable Crypto Transactions with VET Token Integration

by Alisa Davidson
March 07, 2024

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 06, 2024

Telegram Launches AI Chatbot as Business Feature, Sells TON Shares to Mirana Ventures for $8M

by Alisa Davidson
March 06, 2024

Digital Currency Group (DCG) Files Motion Seeking Dismissal of New York Attorney General’s Lawsuit

by Victor Dey
March 06, 2024

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More

NFTs & Mining: A Digital Synergy

The rise in usage of the non-fungible tokens has changed the way we see and engage with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Oobit Partners with VeChain for Sustainable Crypto Transactions with VET Token Integration
Business News Report
Oobit Partners with VeChain for Sustainable Crypto Transactions with VET Token Integration
by Alisa Davidson
March 7, 2024
Telegram Launches AI Chatbot as Business Feature, Sells TON Shares to Mirana Ventures for $8M
Business News Report
Telegram Launches AI Chatbot as Business Feature, Sells TON Shares to Mirana Ventures for $8M
by Alisa Davidson
March 6, 2024
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Files Motion Seeking Dismissal of New York Attorney General’s Lawsuit
Business News Report
Digital Currency Group (DCG) Files Motion Seeking Dismissal of New York Attorney General’s Lawsuit
by Victor Dey
March 6, 2024
Hashflow Launches Arbitrum-Native Aggregator to Ease Trading in Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem
Markets News Report
Hashflow Launches Arbitrum-Native Aggregator to Ease Trading in Arbitrum DeFi Ecosystem
by Victor Dey
March 6, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.