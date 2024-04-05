Bybit And Oracle Red Bull Racing: Exploring Divisible Art And NFT Trends In VelocitySeries 2.0

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, in collaboration with Oracle Red Bull Racing (ORBR), the Formula One World Champions, will host a livestream event on April 9th at 2 PM UTC to explore the realm of data-driven art and non-fungible token (NFT) trends.

The live event will provide an opportunity for Web3 and NFT enthusiasts and all other participants to gain valuable insights and potentially win prizes. These prizes include the highly sought-after Velocity Pass 2.0, a premium pass that grants exclusive access to NFT releases, art drops, competitions, and experiences related to the Velocity Series 2.0 campaign.

Additionally, the event will provide participants with complimentary giveaways. Early registrants who pre-register and participate in the quiz will also have the opportunity to win a Velocity Pass 2.0, along with additional prizes and opportunities that will be revealed during the event.

The Velocity Series campaign unites racing, technology, and art. It showcases exclusive NFT collections crafted by esteemed artists, encapsulating the velocity and thrill of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Formula 1 through distinctive digital artworks.

Velocity Series 2.0 Powerhouse Panel to Explore Intersection of Racing, Technology, and Art

The Velocity Series 2.0 Powerhouse Panel will feature participants from various backgrounds. Max Wu from Bybit Web3 will share NFT insights from Bybit’s Web3 team. Dan Mitchell, representing Oracle Red Bull Racing, will provide participants with an in-depth exploration of the world of Formula 1 as a member of the championship-winning team.

Meanwhile, Federica from AOI will dive into the intersection of art and technology. Additionally, Pop Punk from DN-404 will provide insights into the future of NFTs, sharing his expertise as the mastermind behind the innovative hybrid NFT standard.

Among the topics to be explored during the session are: “Celebrating 20 Years of Oracle Red Bull Racing Glory,” where participants can observe the amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and artistic expression commemorating Oracle Red Bull Racing’s two-decade legacy.

The “Bybit’s Fractional NFT Revolution” will offer attendees an exclusive glimpse into Bybit’s pioneering fractional NFT launch, opening doors for creators and collectors. Lastly, the “Exploring the Future of NFTs in 2024” discussion will delve into upcoming trends and innovations set to redefine the NFT landscape this year.

To reserve your spot and pre-register, please follow this link.

