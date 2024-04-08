Bybit Launches Crypto Trading Competition TOKEN2049 CryptoFest, Offers $100,000 USDT Prize Pool

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit launched the TOKEN2049 CryptoFest competition, coinciding with the upcoming global cryptocurrency conference TOKEN2049, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai next week. The competition welcomes seasoned traders, newcomers, and all interested individuals to engage in trade and deposit activities, including Lucky Draw, with a $100,000 USDT prize pool up for grabs. Participants also stand a chance to win the grand prize – a powerful Apple Vision Pro.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit launched the TOKEN2049 CryptoFest competition, coinciding with the upcoming global cryptocurrency conference TOKEN2049, which is scheduled to take place in Dubai next week. The competition welcomes seasoned traders, newcomers, and all interested individuals to engage in trade and deposit activities, including Lucky Draw, with a $100,000 USDT prize pool up for grabs. Participants also stand a chance to win the grand prize – a powerful Apple Vision Pro.

Commencing today, the event will run until 10 am UTC on April 21st. However, participants can engage in the Lucky Draw until 10 am UTC on April 22nd. Users will have the opportunity to earn up to 17 lucky draw tickets by completing various tasks listed on the registration page.

To participate in the competition, individuals are encouraged to register for the event after creating an account on Bybit. They can then begin completing designated tasks to earn lucky draw tickets. Participants must hold a minimum deposit volume of $100 and a trading volume of $1,000 to qualify for one ticket. A maximum of 17 tickets can be earned, thereby increasing the likelihood of winning.

Notably, new users of Bybit will have the opportunity to earn rewards totaling up to $5,020 USDT by completing tasks listed on the Bybit Rewards Hub.

Additionally, the TOKEN2049 CryptoFest encourages participants to share their competition experiences on social media platforms. Five random participants who share event details and tag Bybit will receive a prize pool totaling $500 USDT, each receiving $100 USDT.

TOKEN2049 Dubai Conference: Key Gathering for Crypto Leaders

TOKEN2049 is a global conference series where key figures in the cryptocurrency ecosystem convene to share ideas, network, and influence the sector’s direction. The forthcoming edition of TOKEN2049 is scheduled to occur in Dubai, spanning from April 18th to April 19th.

“We are looking forward to being part of the festivities at Blockchain Life and Token2049 conferences, which are held this year in our home base, Dubai. This event will empower our users to learn more about the crypto ecosystem and be part of the Bybit family as we head into these significant events,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

Participants are encouraged to register for TOKEN2049 CryptoFest by using the provided link.

