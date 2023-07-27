Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures

News Report Business Markets
by
Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 5:00 am Updated: Jul 27, 2023 at 4:04 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

The Korean Federation of Banks has implemented the Virtual Asset RealName Account Operation Guidelines to protect virtual asset users and combat money laundering, which includes a reserve requirement of 3 billion won (~ $2.3 million) and enhanced customer identification, transaction monitoring, and reporting of suspicious activities.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

In a move designed to bolster user security and curb money laundering, the Korean Federation of Banks has launched the “Virtual Asset Real-Name Account Operation Guidelines”. This initiative, as News1 reports, comes after rigorous discussions with financial authorities and virtual asset exchanges.

Published: 27 July 2023, 5:00 am Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 4:04 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

The new guidelines present a key requirement for virtual asset exchanges to retain at least 3 billion won (~ $2.3 million) in reserves. These funds will serve as a safety net to cover potential user losses due to unforeseen events like cyber-attacks or system failures. The maximum reserve cap stands at 20 billion won (~ $15.7 million).

The guidelines also call for enhanced user identification during fund collection and transfers. To ensure heightened security, accounts inactive for a long period will have collection and transfer restrictions. Two types of accounts will be introduced – limit accounts and regular accounts – each with specific limits.

The guidelines put forth stringent anti-money laundering measures. Financial institutions must annually conduct an enhanced customer identification process for real-name account users. This enhanced due diligence (EDD) procedure will verify user identity and scrutinize transaction purposes and fund sources. High-risk users will be identified and suspicious transactions promptly reported.

Korean Federation of Banks’ Focus

A major focus of the new guidelines is the protection of user deposits. Newly structured standards concern separate deposit procedures, daily deposit limits, and deposit due diligence. These measures aim to boost security and eliminate potential risks.

Virtual asset exchanges plan to swiftly respond to these guidelines by beginning to accumulate the required reserves by September. They will phase in detailed procedural preparations and the setup of a robust computer system, aiming to complete these tasks by March next year. These comprehensive measures underscore the Korean banking sector’s commitment to user safety and transparent virtual asset practices.

  • South Korea’s crypto industry is taking steps to ensure fair trading practices and consumer rights protection by requiring realname confirmation for deposit and withdrawal accounts associated with virtual asset exchanges.

Read more related articles:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
News Report Business
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
by Valeria Goncharenko July 27, 2023
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
News Report Markets Technology
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
by Nik Asti July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
News Report Technology
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
by Damir Yalalov July 27, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
July 27, 2023
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
July 27, 2023
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
Music Industry Grapples with AI-Generated Songs: U.S. Senator Addresses the Issue
Music Industry Grapples with AI-Generated Songs: U.S. Senator Addresses the Issue
July 26, 2023
👓 Most Read
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
July 26, 2023
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
July 20, 2023
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
July 20, 2023
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
July 18, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022