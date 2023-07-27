The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 4:27 am Updated: Jul 27, 2023 at 4:28 am
by Danil Myakin
In Brief

Web3 retail and phygital production company 0xAvenue dropped a Dogecoin merchandise. The collection was designed and produced exclusively for the WebX Asia conference in Tokyo, Japan.

The company also presented a collaboration with Puma and music label Roc Nation. The companies developed three designs of phygital sneakers.


The Shiba Inu dog behind Dogecoin and the well-known meme is named Ken Kabosu. During the conference, its owner, who is almost eighty years old now, gave an online video interview. 

0xAvenue aims to make Ken Kabosu remembered for more than just the Doge meme and the meme coin. The company wants it to become mainstream, so they created a phygital clothing collection dubbed “Kabosu.” The release includes a black cap, a black hoodie, and black and white t-shirts, all featuring the shiba’s image and graffiti-style writing. Notably, the garments are machine-washable and can be thrown in a dryer. 

Each physical item has an NFC tag that can be scanned. The tags bring holders to web pages that are linked directly to the corresponding physical garments.

Overall, 0xAvenue specializes in building phygital products. The items they produce are integrated with digital experiences, digital scarcity, and ownership. The company believes that in three or five years, more people will have this kind of digital item in their lives. 

During WebX Asia, 0xAvenue also presented a collaboration with the German sportswear giant Puma and rapper Jay Z’s music label, Roc Nation. The companies developed three designs of phygital sneakers. Named “Cassette Tape,” “Playlist,” and “Disc,” each pair of kicks hides near-field communication chips inside. The latter links owners to Roc Nation’s exclusive mixtape, which includes fourteen unreleased tracks from the label. Sneaker owners also get access to videos, personal information, and other unique content.

It’s worth noting that the shoes are only available for purchase in the United States. As of the time of writing, the collection is reportedly sold out.

