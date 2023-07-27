Canada Invites Public Opinion on Revised Cryptocurrency Regulations

The Canadian regulator has disclosed plans to amend its capital and liquidity policies concerning crypto assets. The proposition aims to improve how institutions manage potential cryptocurrency risks by defining four unique categories of digital assets and their associated capital treatment.

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

According to a news release from Ottawa on July 26, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) proposes to revise its capital and liquidity approach for cryptocurrencies. This proposal seeks to adapt to the evolving risk landscape and keep pace with international progress.

The OSFI has introduced two draft guidelines. One targets federally regulated deposit-taking institutions, while the other pertains to insurers. Both guidelines elaborate on the regulatory capital treatment of crypto-asset exposures.

The OSFI is creating comprehensive guidance tailored to Canada. This effort aligns with the BCBS’s new banking standards for crypto-asset exposures from December 2022. The regulator has opened both draft guidelines for public consultation until Sep. 20, 2023.

In line with @BIS_org’s new banking standards for #crypto-asset exposures, we’ve drafted guidance tailored for Canada.



Share your feedback on proposed changes to our capital and liquidity approach to #cryptoassets. https://t.co/M45FFFbUtZ pic.twitter.com/xbrgsk0XKO — Superintendent of Financial Institutions (@OSFICanada) July 26, 2023

The new guidelines suggest two distinct approaches – simplified and comprehensive. The choice between them depends on an institution’s level of exposure to crypto-assets. These guidelines categorize crypto assets into four types, each with a specific capital treatment.

The banking guideline follows the standard set by BCBS. In contrast, the insurance guideline adapts relevant BCBS elements for the insurance industry’s context. Planned for 2025, these guidelines will replace the temporary crypto-asset advisory from August 2022.

Canada and Crypto

Canada’s recent steps towards tighter regulations on cryptocurrency firms echo US regulators’ efforts. In April, Bloomberg reported a 30-day deadline set by regulators for crypto trading platforms to comply with rules or exit. This mandate led major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase to withdraw from Canada and seek registrations elsewhere, which drew subsequent attention from the US SEC.

The EU also made headlines by rolling out new regulations, triggering Binance’s exit from the Netherlands and scrutiny from French prosecutors.

Though the full impact of these new regulations remains uncertain, it is evident that new global crypto hubs are emerging, given the imminent introduction of stricter rules in countries such as Canada and the Netherlands.

Deutsche Digital Assets has launched a new multi-asset crypto ETP, allowing investors to gain exposure to the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization.

Read more related articles: