Canada Invites Public Opinion on Revised Cryptocurrency Regulations

News Report Markets Technology
by
Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 5:21 am Updated: Jul 27, 2023 at 4:22 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions has proposed revisions to its capital and liquidity approach for cryptoassets to align with the evolving risk landscape and international developments, creating more comprehensive guidance tailored for Canada.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

The Canadian regulator has disclosed plans to amend its capital and liquidity policies concerning crypto assets. The proposition aims to improve how institutions manage potential cryptocurrency risks by defining four unique categories of digital assets and their associated capital treatment.

Published: 27 July 2023, 5:21 am Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 4:22 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

According to a news release from Ottawa on July 26, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) proposes to revise its capital and liquidity approach for cryptocurrencies. This proposal seeks to adapt to the evolving risk landscape and keep pace with international progress.

The OSFI has introduced two draft guidelines. One targets federally regulated deposit-taking institutions, while the other pertains to insurers. Both guidelines elaborate on the regulatory capital treatment of crypto-asset exposures.

The OSFI is creating comprehensive guidance tailored to Canada. This effort aligns with the BCBS’s new banking standards for crypto-asset exposures from December 2022. The regulator has opened both draft guidelines for public consultation until Sep. 20, 2023.

The new guidelines suggest two distinct approaches – simplified and comprehensive. The choice between them depends on an institution’s level of exposure to crypto-assets. These guidelines categorize crypto assets into four types, each with a specific capital treatment.

The banking guideline follows the standard set by BCBS. In contrast, the insurance guideline adapts relevant BCBS elements for the insurance industry’s context. Planned for 2025, these guidelines will replace the temporary crypto-asset advisory from August 2022.

Canada and Crypto

Canada’s recent steps towards tighter regulations on cryptocurrency firms echo US regulators’ efforts. In April, Bloomberg reported a 30-day deadline set by regulators for crypto trading platforms to comply with rules or exit. This mandate led major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase to withdraw from Canada and seek registrations elsewhere, which drew subsequent attention from the US SEC.

The EU also made headlines by rolling out new regulations, triggering Binance’s exit from the Netherlands and scrutiny from French prosecutors.

Though the full impact of these new regulations remains uncertain, it is evident that new global crypto hubs are emerging, given the imminent introduction of stricter rules in countries such as Canada and the Netherlands.

  • Deutsche Digital Assets has launched a new multi-asset crypto ETP, allowing investors to gain exposure to the top 10 crypto assets by market capitalization.

Read more related articles:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, , ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
News Report Business Markets
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
by Nik Asti July 27, 2023
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
News Report Business
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
by Valeria Goncharenko July 27, 2023
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
News Report Markets Technology
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
by Nik Asti July 27, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Canada Invites Public Opinion on Revised Cryptocurrency Regulations
Canada Invites Public Opinion on Revised Cryptocurrency Regulations
July 27, 2023
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
Korean Federation of Banks Rolls Out Virtual Asset Protection Measures
July 27, 2023
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
The Dogecoin Merchandise by 0xAvenue Drops During WebX Asia
July 27, 2023
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
House Financial Services Committee Passes Crypto Regulatory Framework Bill
July 27, 2023
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
👓 Most Read
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
Stability AI Launches Stable Diffusion XL 1.0 to Quickly Produce 1-Megapixel Images
July 27, 2023
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
5 New Insights About Apple GPT You Should Know
July 26, 2023
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
Stanford’s Study Сonfirms GPT-4 Is Getting Dumber
July 20, 2023
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
10 Important Business & Life Lessons from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
July 20, 2023
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
Meta Unveils Game-Changing Open-Source LLaMa-2-Chat with Unprecedented Performance
July 18, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022