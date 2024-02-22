Generative AI Could Save $1.6 Trillion in Annual Communication Productivity When Used Right, claims Grammarly

In its third annual “State of Business Communication” report, cloud-based typing assistant Grammarly revealed insights indicating the transformative impact of generative AI on communication productivity, potentially saving a monumental $1.6 trillion annually in the United States.

The study conducted in collaboration with The Harris Poll sheds light on the significant role of generative AI in revolutionizing communication practices within U.S. businesses, presenting opportunities and challenges in effectively leveraging this technology.

It found significant shifts in communication patterns among leaders and workers, indicating a growing reliance on generative AI solutions. Despite a surge in communication frequency, coupled with heightened stress levels, early adopters of generative AI report notable benefits, including time savings equivalent to a workday per week, amounting to approximately $16,455 per worker per year.

Workers dedicate nearly half of their workweek, approximately 19.08 hours, to writing tasks with a notable increase in time spent on reviewing and editing, up by 11% year-over-year.

Moreover, generative AI usage is prevalent among leaders and workers, with 92% of leaders and 84% of workers utilizing it at least weekly. This adoption is yielding tangible business results for leaders, including increased efficiency (52%), higher productivity (50%), cost savings (38%), and enhanced customer engagement (37%).

“Poor communication at work is a rampant problem that massively costs businesses. When done right, generative AI holds tremendous potential to help address this problem by helping us communicate faster and better. The problem is that generative AI’s potential is largely untapped because companies have adopted it haphazardly, and workers still don’t really know how to use it,” Matt Rosenberg, Grammarly Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Grammarly Business told MPost.

“While most professionals are embracing generative AI, 52% of workers don’t know how to use AI effectively, and 58% wish their companies were more open to AI.”

The study found that workers who integrate generative AI into their workflow report significant improvements in job performance, with 77% stating that it enhances their skills and 71% acknowledging its transformative impact on workplace communication. Additionally, 66% express optimism about AI’s ability to enhance rather than replace their work functions.

“Generative AI tools must deeply understand personal and company context, goals, and insights to provide more tailored, relevant output that’s genuinely useful. They must also be able to do so in all of the places we work and communicate, not limit people to any one platform,” said Grammarly’s Rosenberg. “When applied purposefully, generative AI can significantly help cut through all of the noise and improve our quality of communication.”

The communication gap between workers and leaders is wider than perceived, with a 24% differential in the perceived effectiveness of overall organizational communication (63% for workers versus 87% for leaders). Given that communication directly influences business outcomes such as productivity (64%), customer satisfaction (51%), and brand reputation (45%), addressing this disparity is imperative.

To mitigate communication overload, focusing on quality rather than quantity is crucial. Despite the inundation of AI, a majority of workers (66%, compared to 58% in the previous year) express the need for improved tools to enhance effectiveness.

Addressing AI gaps requires a strategic approach. Although leaders overwhelmingly utilize generative AI for professional purposes (89%), only 53% of workers report similar usage, highlighting a need for cohesive AI implementation.

Furthermore, the study emphasizes the importance of quality over quantity in addressing communication overload, advocating for better tools and strategies to streamline communication processes.

While 82% of leaders plan to invest in AI, these efforts must align with a comprehensive company-wide strategy focusing on literacy, education and training to maximize AI’s potential impact.

“We need ways to communicate better, not just add more tools and distractions. Many generative AI solutions only worsen the problem because they add yet another tool to manage or make it all too easy to create and spread low-quality content,” Grammarly’s Rosenberg told MPost. “Unless everyone across the organization is empowered to use AI in the same way, businesses will fail to realize AI’s impact at scale. That’s why it’s so critical that organizations equip their teams with dedicated training, education, and usage policies to use AI effectively and safely.”

Rosenberg asserts that using generative AI lowers worker stress, makes them more productive, reduces their workload and increases job satisfaction. Most workers using generative AI say that it’s transformed how they communicate at work and makes them better at their jobs.

“Businesses need AI tools that everyone can use that don’t further slow teams down. Tools must be frictionless, intuitive, and work within employees’ existing workflows, not requiring people to jump between tabs or apps to use them. Solutions designed to enhance internal team skills will have an outward effect on improving external interactions,” he added.

