February 15, 2024

Optiva Launches Generative AI-Powered BSS to Boost Business Revenue Discovery

by
Published: February 15, 2024 at 9:30 am Updated: February 15, 2024 at 9:30 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 15, 2024 at 9:30 am

In Brief

Optiva integrates generative AI to identify new revenue opportunities, reduce customer churn, and implement personalized pricing strategies.

Optiva Launches Generative AI-Powered BSS to Boost Business Revenue Discovery

Canada-based software solution provider Optiva announced that its BSS platform now allows users to leverage generative AI technology to quickly highlight new, targeted revenue opportunities and reduce customer churn.

Leveraging generative AI and full integration with Google Cloud’s BigQuery and Analytics, the BSS platform now enables hyper-personalized pricing, bundling and accelerated time-to-market strategies.

“In today’s highly competitive market, it’s vital that CSPs start leveraging the power of generative AI and real-time BSS data to better target their offerings and win customers,” said Matthew Halligan, CTO of Optiva. “This technology is evolving fast, and market players now have a narrow window of opportunity to seize these capabilities and become instrumental in driving the industry forward.”

A recent report by McKinsey forecasts that generative AI could contribute up to $4.4 trillion to the global economy, particularly in customer operations and marketing.

To that end, Optiva integrated its platform with generative AI. Now, Optiva’s BSS Platform utilizes real-time customer behavior and market data to identify revenue opportunities and proactively suggest market proposals. Communication service providers (CSPs) can utilize generative AI-based recommendations and automatic configurations within the BSS platform to expedite new product and pricing launches.

Hyper-personalized service offerings can be swiftly created, configured and upsold in real time.

Empowering Businesses with Generative AI Insights

By analyzing data with precision, generative AI facilitates targeted upselling, innovative bundling, and churn prediction, bolstering customer retention. Moreover, generative AI‘s utilization of up-to-date market insights and competitor analysis streamlines pricing strategies, saving invaluable time and accelerating revenue generation for CSPs.

This fusion of generative AI with real-time market data aligns with the evolving expectations of both consumers and enterprises, all while driving down operational costs. Offering a multi-tenant solution, these hubs provide new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) with the platform they need to launch their businesses rapidly and effectively. By leveraging GenAI-powered insights and real-time data analytics, MVNOs can hit the ground running, establishing a competitive edge from day one.

Industry visionaries keen on unlocking the potential of generative AI with Optiva solutions are invited to meet the team at MWC Barcelona, where they can delve into the myriad benefits awaiting their organizations.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

