December 20, 2023

HTX Ventures Invests in Academic Labs to Transform Education with Web3

Published: December 20, 2023 at 4:26 am Updated: December 20, 2023 at 4:26 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 20, 2023 at 4:26 am

In Brief

HTX Ventures invested in Academic Labs, aiming to foster platform’s educational engagement among its native and new users through token and NFT systems.

The global investment arm of Huobi HTX cryptocurrency exchange — HTX Ventures announced the completion of an investment in Web3 education platform Academic Labs. The investment aims to enable Academic Labs to offer increased introduction opportunities to new Web3 users and foster educational engagement among native users through its token and NFT systems.

Academic Labs is a platform that utilizes AI and Web3 technologies to enhance the educational experience. The platform teaches essential skills such as software development, trading strategies, business English and startup foundations, employing Adaptive AI to gamify practical learning.

NFT System for Enhancing Educational Experience

Academic Labs also introduced three new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – Learner NFT, Achievement NFT, and Educator NFT. 

This initiative aims to tackle challenges in education, including issues like low motivation to create and interact with educational content, academic fraud in traditional Web2 education systems, and inefficiencies in gaining and applying practical knowledge and skills.

The Learner NFT provides access to educational content with a transparent, value-based pricing structure. As learners advance, these NFTs transition into Achievement NFTs, validating educational accomplishments and providing rewards in the platform’s native token, $AAX. 

The Educator NFT allows fractional investment in educators’ content, promoting the development of high-quality material.

Web3 is Reshaping Education

Web3 presents new possibilities for the education sector, reshaping traditional models by introducing decentralized, transparent and collaborative approaches to learning.

From blockchain-based credentials to the integration of NFTs, the intersection of Web3 and education is fostering an environment that aims to enhance accessibility, incentivize engagement and redefine the way users acquire and validate knowledge in the digital age.

In a recent development, Binance Labs announced an investment in community-driven Web3 education platform Open Campus that tokenizes educational content and empowers content creators to monetize their published materials.

The platform also issued Publisher NFTs, designed to enhance the earning potential of content creators, facilitating revenue sharing among co-owners.

The new HTX Ventures investment champions the Academic Labs’s vision for enhanced educational experiences through AI, Web3 technologies, and NFT system, highlighting companies’ collective commitment to transforming education, fostering engagement and reshaping the future of learning.

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

