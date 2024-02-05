Birlasoft Launches ‘Cogito’ to Ease Generative AI Implementation for Enterprises
CK Birla Group’s IT services arm Birlasoft announced the launch of Cogito – a generative AI platform to help enterprises automate processes, generate innovative content, enhance decision-making and boost business performance.
Birlasoft is part of the $2.9 billion CK Birla Group, which has over 35,000 employees and 49 manufacturing facilities globally.
According to the company, the platform will help enterprises operate by leveraging advanced generative AI capabilities. By integrating solutions, processes and ideas, the platform enables organizations to embark on a journey of holistic business transformation.
“We are excited to introduce Birlasoft Cogito, our state-of-the-art generative AI platform, designed to propel businesses into a new era of innovation and optimization. Birlasoft Cogito embodies our commitment to providing transformative solutions, leveraging decades of domain expertise and advanced technologies,” said Selvakumaran Mannappan, chief operating officer at Birlasoft.
“With accelerators tailored for every stage of the enterprise GenAI journey, from exploration to implementation and scale, Birlasoft Cogito will enable businesses towards rapid innovation, improved productivity, and uncovering new opportunities,” Mannappan added.
Through Birlasoft Cogito, businesses can devise roadmaps for operational enhancement, adapt to changing market dynamics, and explore new avenues for growth.
Moreover, the Cogito will help drive business optimization by utilizing AI algorithms, machine learning, and deep learning technologies. By harnessing these capabilities, the platform empowers enterprises in critical areas such as supply chain management, customer behavior prediction and product design enhancement.
With its focus on data-driven decision-making and continuous improvement, Birlasoft Cogito equips businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive landscape.
Birlasoft’s Strategy to Transform Enterprises with Generative AI
In addition to its transformative capabilities, Cogito streamlines and expedites the development and implementation of generative AI solutions for enterprises.
The platform comes equipped with pre-built tools, libraries, and frameworks that facilitate the creation of tailored GenAI solutions. Furthermore, Birlasoft Cogito offers support through comprehensive training programs, educational materials, tutorials and documentation, ensuring enterprises can access the necessary resources for success.
Birlasoft Cogito also provides ongoing technical support and regular updates, keeping enterprises aligned with the latest developments and best practices in the Generative AI domain.
In July 2023, Birlasoft established a Generative AI Centre of Excellence in collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate value creation and foster innovation in the adoption of generative AI.
According to the company, it brings together the combined strengths of Birlasoft’s deep industry expertise and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. The center is a hub for experts to facilitate research, training and collaboration.
