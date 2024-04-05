GAM3S.GG Partners With Immutable To Scale And Enhance Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O

Web3 gaming onboarding and news platform GAM3S.GG (G3) announced it has partnered with Web3 gaming platform Immutable to integrate essential functionalities from Immutable into GAM3S.GG and introduce its players to the Immutable ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to merge our rapidly expanding web3 gaming community with the complete potential of the Immutable ecosystem to onboard millions of gamers and spearhead the next evolution of the gaming industry,” said Omar Ghanem, CEO of GAM3S.GG.

As part of the collaboration, GAM3S.GG will incorporate Immutable’s non-custodial wallet and authentication solution for user onboarding of Immutable Passport and Immutable Checkout, which serve as transaction infrastructure. This integration aims to enhance the user experience by simplifying the onboarding and purchasing processes.

Additionally, GAM3S.GG will allocate funds for exclusive rewards and questing services to games operating on Immutable zkEVM. Furthermore, integrating the G3 token on Immutable zkEVM will broaden options and utility for both gamers and games.

Immutable seeks to empower players with digital ownership and provide a safe environment for developing blockchain-based games. The platform delivers zero-knowledge scaling solutions, offering developers various scaling options based on zero-knowledge technology, including Immutable X, a rollup solution leveraging StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, supported by Polygon.

GAM3S.GG Teams Up With Immutable To Boost Gaming Engagement In Blast Royale And MetalCore

GAM3S.GG is a gaming application with over 500,000 registered users. The platform specializes in curating and generating content highlighting leading games, offering reviews, guides, news updates, quests, and annual awards to serve the gaming community’s diverse interests and preferences. Over the last two years, the platform has garnered support from notable investors, including Mechanism Capital, Polygon Ventures, Merit Circle, Hyperithm, LD Capital, ROK Capital, ArkStream Capital, Double Peak, and WWVentures, among several others.

This partnership adds to the ongoing collaborative initiatives between the two platforms. Recently, GAM3S.GG collaborated with Immutable to introduce exclusive quests, community tournaments, and in-game content for Blast Royale and MetalCore to increase player engagement.

In outlining further plans, with the support of Immutable, GAM3S.GG aims to launch several pioneering initiatives within the Web3 gaming industry and plans to unveil upcoming integrations and exclusive content in the following months.

