MetalCore Developer Studio369 Raises $5M Funding to Enhance its MMO Web3 Game

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief MetalCore developer Studio369 raised $5M funding to fuel the Web3 MMO shooting game’s ongoing development and implement AI features.

Creative force behind the highly anticipated Web3 multiplayer PvP-shooter MetalCore, Studio369 successfully raised $5 million in a new funding round. The funding round saw participation from investors including BITKRAFT Ventures, Delphi Digital and Sanctor Capital. SpartanGroup, King River Digital Assets, Arrington Capital and several other entities also participated in the round.

Studio369 stated it will channel the newly secured funds toward the ongoing development of MetalCore, supporting the implementation of upcoming features. This will involve implementing a dynamic mission system powered by AI, offering players unique assignments and objectives for infinite replayability.

“With this funding, Studio369 will be able to continue developing a range of upcoming features, such as an AI-powered dynamic mission system that can endlessly generate unique assignments, objectives and tasks,” Studio369 CEO Matt Candler told MPost. “It will help us hone and sharpen MetalCore even further to deliver the most fun, engaging, and awesome experience.”

Additionally, integration into the Immutable zkEVM ecosystem will enable the deployment of custom smart contracts, providing users with a gas-free experience for in-game transactions, upgrades and rewards.

MetalCore is an open-world combined arms game set in expansive battlefields that immerses players in faction-based territorial conquest. With the ability to craft and trade vehicles, recruit pilots and engage in various activities, players vie for dominance in planetary warfare.

“The web3 elements enable users to truly own their in-game assets and even earn rewards from renting or selling their goods. That being said, there is no purchase necessary for players to get involved, leaving them in full control of how they want to engage,” said Matt Candler.

Developed by a team of industry veterans with extensive experience at gaming giants like Activision, Lucasfilm and Midway, the game offers intense player-versus-player (PVP) encounters, complemented by battles against AI-enhanced enemies. Players can pilot various combat vehicles and giant mechs, each customizable with unique load-outs and variants.

“I actually worked on the MechWarrior 2 project at Activision in the late nineties, so I’ve had a long history of working with Battle-Tech style games. Additionally, our CTO, Dan Nikolaides, started off working at Midway Games on titles like Mortal Kombat and later Unreal Engine 3 games, ultimately spending some time with Warner Brothers. This has allowed the team to craft a product that will truly resonate with players while only bringing in Web3 elements in a way that can enhance the gameplay, not distract from it,” Studio369’s Matt Candler told MPost.

The game’s ‘scanning’ system allows players to obtain Vehicle Blueprints from defeated foes, fostering a vibrant in-game marketplace for trading Web3 assets. With previous funding of $15 million secured in late 2021, MetalCore aims to push boundaries in Web3 gaming innovation.

MetalCore’s ‘scanning’ system allows players to obtain the vehicle and mech blueprints from their fallen foes, create new weapons and vehicles, convert them to web3 digital collectibles, and trade them on the marketplace, should players want to do that. This loot, upgrade, convert, and sell loop for players is a unique feature in the game experience that gives players more control over their game items,” explained Matt Candler. “What we’re trying to create is a true web2/web3 hybrid experience that delivers the fun of a traditional PvP title that also leverages the benefits that blockchain assets can provide.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey