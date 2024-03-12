Business News Report
March 12, 2024

MetalCore Developer Studio369 Raises $5M Funding to Enhance its MMO Web3 Game

by
Published: March 12, 2024 at 12:00 pm Updated: March 12, 2024 at 12:22 pm

In Brief

MetalCore developer Studio369 raised $5M funding to fuel the Web3 MMO shooting game’s ongoing development and implement AI features.

MetalCore Developer Studio369 Raises $5M Funding to Enhance its MMO Web3 Game

Creative force behind the highly anticipated Web3 multiplayer PvP-shooter MetalCore, Studio369 successfully raised $5 million in a new funding round. The funding round saw participation from investors including BITKRAFT Ventures, Delphi Digital and Sanctor Capital. SpartanGroup, King River Digital Assets, Arrington Capital and several other entities also participated in the round.

Studio369 stated it will channel the newly secured funds toward the ongoing development of MetalCore, supporting the implementation of upcoming features. This will involve implementing a dynamic mission system powered by AI, offering players unique assignments and objectives for infinite replayability.

“With this funding, Studio369 will be able to continue developing a range of upcoming features, such as an AI-powered dynamic mission system that can endlessly generate unique assignments, objectives and tasks,” Studio369 CEO Matt Candler told MPost. “It will help us hone and sharpen MetalCore even further to deliver the most fun, engaging, and awesome experience.”

Additionally, integration into the Immutable zkEVM ecosystem will enable the deployment of custom smart contracts, providing users with a gas-free experience for in-game transactions, upgrades and rewards.

MetalCore is an open-world combined arms game set in expansive battlefields that immerses players in faction-based territorial conquest. With the ability to craft and trade vehicles, recruit pilots and engage in various activities, players vie for dominance in planetary warfare.

“The web3 elements enable users to truly own their in-game assets and even earn rewards from renting or selling their goods. That being said, there is no purchase necessary for players to get involved, leaving them in full control of how they want to engage,” said Matt Candler.

Developed by a team of industry veterans with extensive experience at gaming giants like Activision, Lucasfilm and Midway, the game offers intense player-versus-player (PVP) encounters, complemented by battles against AI-enhanced enemies. Players can pilot various combat vehicles and giant mechs, each customizable with unique load-outs and variants.

“I actually worked on the MechWarrior 2 project at Activision in the late nineties, so I’ve had a long history of working with Battle-Tech style games. Additionally, our CTO, Dan Nikolaides, started off working at Midway Games on titles like Mortal Kombat and later Unreal Engine 3 games, ultimately spending some time with Warner Brothers. This has allowed the team to craft a product that will truly resonate with players while only bringing in Web3 elements in a way that can enhance the gameplay, not distract from it,” Studio369’s Matt Candler told MPost.

The game’s ‘scanning’ system allows players to obtain Vehicle Blueprints from defeated foes, fostering a vibrant in-game marketplace for trading Web3 assets. With previous funding of $15 million secured in late 2021, MetalCore aims to push boundaries in Web3 gaming innovation.

MetalCore’s ‘scanning’ system allows players to obtain the vehicle and mech blueprints from their fallen foes, create new weapons and vehicles, convert them to web3 digital collectibles, and trade them on the marketplace, should players want to do that. This loot, upgrade, convert, and sell loop for players is a unique feature in the game experience that gives players more control over their game items,” explained Matt Candler. “What we’re trying to create is a true web2/web3 hybrid experience that delivers the fun of a traditional PvP title that also leverages the benefits that blockchain assets can provide.”

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Victor Dey
Victor Dey

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape.

More articles
Hot Stories

Laika Memecoin Unveils Moon Mission to Launch $LAIKA Toy Dog into Low Orbit

by Victor Dey
March 12, 2024

Wormhole Announces Upcoming Airdrop Details, Expands Recipient Categories

by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024

Vitalik Buterin Praises EIP-4844 as ‘Forward-Looking’ Ahead of Ethereum Dencun Upgrade

by Alisa Davidson
March 11, 2024

Bluwhale Raises $7M Funding to Boost DApp Engagement via AI-Blockchain Integration

by Victor Dey
March 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Polygon zkEVM Launches Custom Endpoints for DApps to Address High Estimated Gas Fee Problem

by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024

Vertex Protocol Launches Cross-Chain Liquidity and Orderbook Platform Vertex Edge

by Victor Dey
March 12, 2024

Buy Bitcoin ETFs, how does it work?

by Viktoriia Palchik
March 12, 2024

Nanonets Raises $29 Million Funding to Ease Workflow Automation with AI Agents

by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024

Supply and Demand Zones

Cryptocurrency, like any other currency, is a financial instrument based on the fundamental economic principles of supply ...

Know More

Top 10 Crypto Wallets in 2024

With the current fast-growing crypto market, the significance of reliable and secure wallet solutions cannot be emphasized ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Polygon zkEVM Launches Custom Endpoints for DApps to Address High Estimated Gas Fee Problem
News Report Technology
Polygon zkEVM Launches Custom Endpoints for DApps to Address High Estimated Gas Fee Problem
by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024
Vertex Protocol Launches Cross-Chain Liquidity and Orderbook Platform Vertex Edge
Markets News Report
Vertex Protocol Launches Cross-Chain Liquidity and Orderbook Platform Vertex Edge
by Victor Dey
March 12, 2024
Nanonets Raises $29 Million Funding to Ease Workflow Automation with AI Agents
News Report Technology
Nanonets Raises $29 Million Funding to Ease Workflow Automation with AI Agents
by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024
Arbitrum Token Dynamics: Top 20 Holders Account for 59.51% of 5.95 Billion ARB Tokens
Markets News Report
Arbitrum Token Dynamics: Top 20 Holders Account for 59.51% of 5.95 Billion ARB Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
March 12, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.