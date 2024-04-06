Hong Kong Web3 Festival Promises Epic Insights With These Top Speakers

by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O Dive into the forefront of technological innovation and decentralised finance as top industry leaders convene at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival to share insights, strategies, and visions for the future.

The Hong Kong Web3 Festival is proud to present a stellar lineup of speakers at the forefront of shaping the future of technology, finance, and decentralisation. Among the distinguished voices leading the charge are Cathie Wood, renowned for her unique investment strategies. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain and CEO of HashKey Group, brings unparalleled expertise in securities and asset management to drive innovation in blockchain. Hong Fang, President of OKX, leads the charge in advancing Web3 technology with a background in investment banking and cryptocurrency advocacy and others:

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest

Cathie Wood stands tall as one of the most influential figures in her industry, renowned for her prowess as a US investor and the mastermind behind ARK Investment Management, where she serves as founder, CEO, and chief investment officer. Through her groundbreaking strategies and forward-looking methodologies, Wood has carved out a distinct niche in the financial landscape. In 2014, she founded ARK Invest, a trailblazing New York-based investment management firm aiming to democratise access to innovative enterprises for a broader spectrum of investors. This bold initiative revolutionised the sector by pioneering the conversion of actively managed investment strategies into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), marking a historic milestone in investment innovation.

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain and CEO of HashKey Group

Mr. Xiao Feng assumes the esteemed role of Chairman at Hashkey Capital, wielding his expertise to steer the group’s endeavours and strategic vision. In addition to his pivotal position, Dr. Xiao concurrently holds the titles of Vice Chairman and Executive Director at China Wanxiang Holding, alongside serving as Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Blockchain. His multifaceted leadership positions underscore his profound influence and vast contributions to the financial and blockchain sectors alike.

Hong Fang, President, OKX

Hong assumes the prestigious role of President at OKX, a forefront innovator in Web3 technology and the globe’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange based on trading volume.

Before immersing herself in the dynamic Web3 sector in 2019, Hong honed her skills as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs for a span of eight years. Subsequently, she delved into the realm of growth equity investments, further enriching her financial acumen.

Her journey into the world of cryptocurrencies commenced in 2016 with her initial encounter with Bitcoin. Since then, Hong has emerged as a passionate advocate for Bitcoin adoption and the development of a decentralised financial and social framework, emphasising the importance of establishing trustless networks for the future.

Yat Siu, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands

Yat Siu, an experienced technology entrepreneur and investor, stands as a prominent figure in the realms of the open metaverse and blockchain gaming. As the co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, a globally recognised leader at the intersection of blockchain and gaming, Yat is dedicated to pioneering the establishment of property rights for virtual assets through cutting-edge technologies like NFTs.

In 2009, Yat orchestrated the sale of Outblaze’s messaging unit to IBM, catalysing a strategic pivot towards incubating projects and companies aimed at creating digital entertainment offerings and merchandise. Among these ventures emerged Animoca Brands in 2014, a testament to Yat’s visionary leadership and commitment to driving innovation in the digital landscape.

John Liu, Head of Products for Blockchain and Web3, AWS

John Liu assumes the pivotal role of Head of Product for Web3 and Blockchain at AWS, bringing with him a wealth of expertise cultivated over 13 years as a product executive and a decade-long tenure as a portfolio manager.

Before joining the ranks of AWS, John dedicated four years to spearheading product and business development initiatives at public blockchain protocols, with a particular emphasis on advancing cross-chain technology, DeFi, and NFTs. Prior to his foray into the blockchain sphere, John honed his financial acumen as the Chief Product Officer for fintech firms and as a portfolio manager within diverse hedge fund environments.

John’s multifaceted background underscores his proficiency in both product improvement and financial management, positioning him as a driving force in the evolution of Web3 and blockchain technologies within AWS.

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Lily Liu emerges as a dynamic entrepreneur and astute investor, presently serving as the President of Aiden Health and wielding the mantle of Co-Founder at Operation Masks. Her extensive experience spans roles as a CFO and operational executive across both American and Chinese landscapes.

In her illustrious career trajectory, Lily co-founded Earn.com, a venture that caught the eye of Coinbase, resulting in its acquisition in 2018. Prior to this success, she demonstrated her strategic prowess as the CFO of Chinaco Healthcare Corporation, overseeing the establishment of a formidable 500-bed private hospital in China.

Lily’s journey encompasses stints at esteemed institutions such as KKR in New York, where she honed her financial expertise, and McKinsey in both New York and Beijing, where she sharpened her strategic acumen. Her multifaceted background positions her as a formidable force in driving innovation and impact across international spheres.

Charles d’Haussy, CEO, dYdX Foundation

In 2018, Charles earned recognition as a Top-50 fintech influencer in Asia, solidifying his stature as a significant voice within the industry. His contributions extended further in 2021 with the publication of “Block Kong,” a definitive work highlighting Blockchain leaders shaping the Hong Kong blockchain ecosystem.

Now assuming the helm as CEO, Charles is poised to propel the dYdX protocol, community, and dYdX DAO forward through community-driven growth initiatives. Drawing upon his extensive international business acumen, he aims to forge strategic partnerships with industry leaders, development teams, and protocol stakeholders, thereby advancing dYdX’s impact and reach within the broader ecosystem.

Marc Boiron, Chief Executive Officer, Polygon Labs

Before assuming his current role as CEO, Marc demonstrated his legal prowess as the Chief Legal Officer at Polygon Labs, where he navigated intricate legal landscapes with finesse. Prior to this, Marc wielded his expertise as the Chief Legal Officer at dYdX Trading Inc., overseeing all legal affairs with precision.

Marc’s illustrious career path also includes a tenure as a partner within the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and financial services groups at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where he provided invaluable counsel to clients on matters concerning blockchain technology and digital assets.

Beyond his corporate endeavours, Marc’s dedication to legal education is evident through his role as an adjunct professor of law at the Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law, where he imparted foundational transactional skills to aspiring legal professionals. Additionally, Marc is a sought-after speaker on topics relating to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency regulations, further solidifying his reputation as a leading authority in the field.

Raagulan Pathy, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Circle

Raagulan Pathy serves as the Vice President of Asia Pacific for Circle, with his operational base located in Singapore. In this capacity, he spearheads go-to-market strategies, oversees operations, and serves as Circle’s ambassador in the region, striving to bolster the company’s footprint across Asia Pacific.

Raagulan’s extensive background includes a notable stint as the Head of Enterprise for the Asia Pacific region at Zoom, where he played a pivotal role in driving business growth. With decades of experience in business leadership spanning the realms of technology and financial services, Raagulan brings a wealth of insights and expertise to his current role.

Prior to his tenure at Zoom, Raagulan held senior positions at prominent tech giants such as Facebook and Amazon Web Services. Additionally, he co-founded a Cloud software company, further solidifying his reputation as a seasoned entrepreneur and industry leader.

Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer, Binance

Richard Teng brings to the table a wealth of experience, boasting over thirty years in both the financial services and regulatory sectors. His journey with Binance commenced in August 2021 when he assumed the role of CEO for Binance Singapore.

In swift succession, Richard assumed broader responsibilities, overseeing Binance’s operations in the MENA and European regions and eventually taking charge of all regions outside the United States as the Head of Regional Markets. In this pivotal role, he orchestrated regional teams to forge strategic alliances, nurture a culture of innovation, and drive the expansion of cryptocurrency ecosystems within their respective domains.

Fast forward to November 2023, Richard’s tenure reached a pinnacle as he succeeded Changpeng Zhao in assuming the helm as CEO of Binance, marking a new chapter in the company’s journey under his seasoned leadership.

