Business News Report
February 12, 2024

Immutable and LiquidX’s Pixelmon Join Forces to Create First Community-owned Monster-battling Universe

by
Published: February 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm Updated: February 12, 2024 at 1:36 pm
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm

In Brief

Immutable partnered with LiquidX to launch Pixelmon on its zkEVM and establish the first decentralized IP for monster capture and combat.

Immutable and LiquidX's Pixelmon Join Forces to Create First Community-owned Monster-battling Universe

Web3 gaming platform and ecosystem Immutable entered into a partnership with LiquidX, the studio behind the revitalized battle arena game Pixelmon, which is set to launch on the recently introduced Immutable Zero-Knowledge Ethereum virtual machine (zkEVM). The collaboration aims to establish the world’s first fully decentralized intellectual property (IP) for monster capture and combat, commencing with the implementation of a four-part relaunch roadmap, outlining the strategic steps for the project’s further development and success.

Pixelmon, currently ranking as the second-highest gaming non-fungible token (NFT) in terms of transaction volume on OpenSea, is generating significant anticipation among Web3 gamers, set to offer fast-paced monster combat experience.

Under the direction of LiquidX co-founder Giulio Xiloyannis, who brings over a decade of experience overseeing digital brands like Zalora, Pixelmon formed its core developer team and revitalized a community with over 200,000 followers.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for us as we  bring Pixelmon Battle Arena to our dedicated community of players. By  collaborating  with  Immutable  and  implementing  their  zkEVM,  a  new EVM-compatible  zk-rollup  powered  by  Polygon  technology  and  with  full  Immutable  platform support, we are addressing a key pain point in the gaming experience – the seamless execution of in-game transactions,” said Giulio Xiloyannis, CEO of Pixelmon. 

To support its ambitious roadmap, Pixelmon will utilize Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, providing tailored smart contract support, advanced gameplay mechanics, tokenomics, and an efficient trading experience – addressing a significant industry challenge. Immutable zkEVM, designed specifically for gaming, streamlines the Web3 game development process by enabling developers to utilize existing developer kits and tools, facilitating the transition into Web3 game building.

Pixelmon’s Relaunch Roadmap Sets Stage for Decentralized Multiplayer Metaverse

Pixelmon’s relaunch roadmap consists of four stages, commencing with the release of hypercasual web games, followed by the introduction of player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) combat modes. Subsequently, an open-world role-playing game (RPG) will be launched, culminating in the establishment of a fully decentralized multiplayer metaverse owned by the Pixelmon community.

Unfolding across four stages, the rollout of Pixelmon’s relaunch roadmap features the release of hypercasual games in the beginning of 2024, the introduction of Battle Arena Mode enabling players to engage Pixelmon in PvP combat and PvE horde combat mode, the launch of the Hunting Ground showcasing open-world RPG gameplay and an airdrop for the game’s governance token, and the establishment of a fully decentralized multiplayer open-world adventure and monster combat arena.

“We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming one of the most anticipated web3 games to Immutable zkEVM. Pixelmon is an incredible turn-around story, and is focusing on delivering their flagship title with a seamless user  experience.  They are one of the main  games  I  would  be  looking  at  to  help  drive mainstream activity in 2024,” said Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-Founder of Immutable. 

To acknowledge the project’s enduring supporters, Pixelmon intends to introduce a Right-of-Game (ROG) system associated with its Generation One NFT collection. Through the utilization of these NFTs within the game, holders will gain access to unique in-game rewards and benefits.

Immutable Elevates Web3 Gaming Through Key Partnerships

Immutable collaborates extensively with leading projects to bolster the top Web3 games, ensuring an enriched gaming experience for players and tapping into the rapidly growing Web3 game market.

Recently, the platform entered into a partnership with mobile gaming studio Endless Clouds to introduce two highly anticipated titles, MMORPG “Treeverse” and PvP brawler “Capsule Heroes,” to the market. These games will undergo initial releases in open alpha and beta formats, allowing the gaming community to actively participate in the development process.

The new partnership between Immutable and Pixelmon is set to captivate audiences with its revitalized battle arena game and a comprehensive relaunch roadmap, backed by a vibrant community and innovative technologies, signaling a groundbreaking venture in the Web3 gaming space.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Bitcoin’s Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining

by Victor Dey
February 12, 2024

xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Meta’s Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin Ordinals Founder Casey Rodarmor Seeks Community Advice on RUNE Creation 

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Bitcoin’s Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining

by Victor Dey
February 12, 2024

LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Decentralized Social Network Farcaster Hits $600,000 in Revenue, Attracts Crypto Enthusiasts

by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Bitcoin’s Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining
Markets News Report
Bitcoin’s Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining
by Victor Dey
February 12, 2024
LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem
Business News Report
LSDFi Infra Hydro Protocol Closes Strategic Funding Round to Boost Optimization and Utility Throughout Ecosystem
by Alisa Davidson
February 12, 2024
xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey
Opinion Business
xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report
Markets News Report
Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge to $2.7 Billion Year-to-Date: CoinShares Report
by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.