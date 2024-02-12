Immutable and LiquidX’s Pixelmon Join Forces to Create First Community-owned Monster-battling Universe

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Immutable partnered with LiquidX to launch Pixelmon on its zkEVM and establish the first decentralized IP for monster capture and combat.

Web3 gaming platform and ecosystem Immutable entered into a partnership with LiquidX, the studio behind the revitalized battle arena game Pixelmon, which is set to launch on the recently introduced Immutable Zero-Knowledge Ethereum virtual machine (zkEVM). The collaboration aims to establish the world’s first fully decentralized intellectual property (IP) for monster capture and combat, commencing with the implementation of a four-part relaunch roadmap, outlining the strategic steps for the project’s further development and success.

Pixelmon, currently ranking as the second-highest gaming non-fungible token (NFT) in terms of transaction volume on OpenSea, is generating significant anticipation among Web3 gamers, set to offer fast-paced monster combat experience.

Under the direction of LiquidX co-founder Giulio Xiloyannis, who brings over a decade of experience overseeing digital brands like Zalora, Pixelmon formed its core developer team and revitalized a community with over 200,000 followers.

“This partnership marks a major milestone for us as we bring Pixelmon Battle Arena to our dedicated community of players. By collaborating with Immutable and implementing their zkEVM, a new EVM-compatible zk-rollup powered by Polygon technology and with full Immutable platform support, we are addressing a key pain point in the gaming experience – the seamless execution of in-game transactions,” said Giulio Xiloyannis, CEO of Pixelmon.

To support its ambitious roadmap, Pixelmon will utilize Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon, providing tailored smart contract support, advanced gameplay mechanics, tokenomics, and an efficient trading experience – addressing a significant industry challenge. Immutable zkEVM, designed specifically for gaming, streamlines the Web3 game development process by enabling developers to utilize existing developer kits and tools, facilitating the transition into Web3 game building.

Pixelmon’s Relaunch Roadmap Sets Stage for Decentralized Multiplayer Metaverse

Pixelmon’s relaunch roadmap consists of four stages, commencing with the release of hypercasual web games, followed by the introduction of player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) combat modes. Subsequently, an open-world role-playing game (RPG) will be launched, culminating in the establishment of a fully decentralized multiplayer metaverse owned by the Pixelmon community.

Unfolding across four stages, the rollout of Pixelmon’s relaunch roadmap features the release of hypercasual games in the beginning of 2024, the introduction of Battle Arena Mode enabling players to engage Pixelmon in PvP combat and PvE horde combat mode, the launch of the Hunting Ground showcasing open-world RPG gameplay and an airdrop for the game’s governance token, and the establishment of a fully decentralized multiplayer open-world adventure and monster combat arena.

“We’re incredibly excited to be welcoming one of the most anticipated web3 games to Immutable zkEVM. Pixelmon is an incredible turn-around story, and is focusing on delivering their flagship title with a seamless user experience. They are one of the main games I would be looking at to help drive mainstream activity in 2024,” said Robbie Ferguson, President and Co-Founder of Immutable.

To acknowledge the project’s enduring supporters, Pixelmon intends to introduce a Right-of-Game (ROG) system associated with its Generation One NFT collection. Through the utilization of these NFTs within the game, holders will gain access to unique in-game rewards and benefits.

Immutable Elevates Web3 Gaming Through Key Partnerships

Immutable collaborates extensively with leading projects to bolster the top Web3 games, ensuring an enriched gaming experience for players and tapping into the rapidly growing Web3 game market.

Recently, the platform entered into a partnership with mobile gaming studio Endless Clouds to introduce two highly anticipated titles, MMORPG “Treeverse” and PvP brawler “Capsule Heroes,” to the market. These games will undergo initial releases in open alpha and beta formats, allowing the gaming community to actively participate in the development process.

The new partnership between Immutable and Pixelmon is set to captivate audiences with its revitalized battle arena game and a comprehensive relaunch roadmap, backed by a vibrant community and innovative technologies, signaling a groundbreaking venture in the Web3 gaming space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson