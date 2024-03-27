Flare Introduces ‘Consensus Learning’ AI Method. FLR Token Continues Upward Trend

EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain Flare (FLR) unveiled a new AI methodology called Consensus Learning (CL) in its latest research paper. The paper suggests that integrating AI with the blockchain consensus mechanism can lead to the creation of safer and more accurate AI.

Following the news, the Flare token FLR experienced an increase in value. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price of FLR has risen by approximately 11.7% over the past seven days.

As outlined in the paper, Consensus Learning emerges as a decentralized machine learning solution. In contrast to the predominant centralized machine learning (ML) approaches adopted by many existing blockchain projects, Consensus Learning leverages blockchain technology to develop decentralized AI models. These models offer enhancements in performance, security, data privacy, and decentralization.

Using an aggregation method, Consensus Learning employs a process where the predictions from individual models are conveyed through a gossip protocol to facilitate consensus. In this manner, Consensus Learning harnesses blockchain technology to generate decentralized AI models.

Consensus Learning finds applicability in data-sensitive industries, including healthcare and finance, where it contributes to refining decision-making processes and boosting operational performance and efficiency. The potential benefits include improved patient care outcomes, precise financial analysis, and heightened fraud detection capabilities, among others.

Over the recent years, blockchain implementations of AI services have been steadily emerging, demonstrating inventive methods for integrating AI with decentralized networks. Examples of successful operating projects, including Bittensor, Ritual, and FLock.io, illustrate this trend.

Notably, Flare‘s latest introduction signifies a critical milestone and reflects a growing interest in the convergence of AI and blockchain technologies, occurring shortly after Internet Computer (ICP) achieved a breakthrough by unveiling the world’s first blockchain-based AI, implemented as a smart contract. The Internet Computer AI operates on Dfinity’s ICP testnet.

As with Flare, the price of Internet Computer’s native token, ICP, has been on the rise over the past seven days, reaching as high as $19.63 at the time of writing and showing an increase of over 74%, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

